Colleges

Howard University to rename College of Fine Arts after actor Chadwick Boseman

NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward University is set to rename its College of Fine Arts after the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer last year. Boseman graduated from Howard University in 2000 and is one of the school’s most celebrated alums.

