Power of Produce POP Club
We’re thrilled to announce the Old Capitol Farmers Market Power of Produce Club to help empower and educate children to buy healthy food. The POP Club is a nationally recognized program for kids ages 4-12 years old that DSI has brought to our downtown Market! The program teaches children about fruits and vegetables, local food systems, and making healthy food choices through a series of fun activities. Each week during the summer season (through October 30), the Springfield POP Club will meet at the Old Capitol Farmers Market on Saturdays. Participants also receive $2 in POP Bucks to spend on fruits or vegetables to purchase.www.downtownspringfield.org