Lodi, CA

Street smarts: Lodi to consider mobile library

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Posted by 
Lodi News-Sentinel
 11 days ago

In an effort to give more youth access to library materials, City of Lodi staff will collect input and feedback from the Library Board of Directors to create a mobile library in the future.

The idea of a mobile library was included in a presentation to the Lodi City Council about special revenue funds during the Tuesday morning shirtsleeve session.

Deputy City Manager Andrew Keys said a mobile library was not being considered in the 2021/22 budget, but the council urged staff to bring the idea to the library director and board of directors.

“I’ve had the opportunity to look at a couple mobile libraries in different cities,” councilman Mikey Hothi said. “They can be pretty impressive, and the nice thing about them is that you can take them out to all types of city events. So imagine the weekly farmers market, or even street fairs, or whatever. There really is an opportunity to get the library out to the public. It is a heftier price tag than I was anticipating.”

Keys said one-time costs to implement a mobile library program would be about $310,000. That includes an evaluation and needs assessment, initial materials likes books and computers, and the design and construction of the vehicle, he said.

Ongoing costs, which include hiring a driver and co-pilot, updating materials collection, maintenance and administration, and vehicle replacement, are estimated to be $190,000 annually.

Vehicle replacement would most likely be needed every 10 years, Keys said.

The council asked if the library’s revenue would pay for the program, but Keys said that would be unlikely.

“My understanding of these programs is that they go out into the community and offer events similar to the library in other areas,” he said. “It’s not something that is rented out for use. It’s something here you go to a place and say if anyone wants to come, you can come. To the extent it increases book rentals or checkouts, there’s a potential for a little bit of extra fine revenue, but it would be very minor and I don’t think it would be the intent of the program.”

More than $1.5 million is budgeted for the Lodi Public Library for the coming fiscal year, and Keys said the majority of that comes directly from the city’s general fund for ongoing costs.

The library itself, he said, generates just $20,000 a year from fines and late fees, and any donations received by the library foundation are used for capital expenses to fund specific needs.

Ultimately, the city would have to shift its general fund priorities or find an additional revenue stream to fund a mobile library unit.

“There isn’t revenue in the budget to support it today,” City Manager Steve Schwabauer said. “You would have to stop doing something in order to fund the ongoing costs. You would have to choose which service you’d have to stop performing in order to dedicate $200,000 in ongoing funds to this program, assuming the library foundation was able to raise the money for the one-time costs.”

Mayor Alan Nakanishi said a mobile library would be beneficial to the city’s Heritage District, where many youngsters have limited access to the main library on Locust Avenue. He said it was possible a mobile unit might deter youngsters from delinquency, or even cut down on gang activity on the city’s east side.

But councilman Shak Khan, who represents that area of Lodi, said the mobile library’s presence should not be limited to the Heritage District.

“It can be used all over Lodi because it can be moved around to the areas where children can not get to the library,” he said. “I think this is a really highly recommended, grounded reality. I’ve spoken with families in my area and other areas, and they really can’t get to the library. When they get out of school, they have too much to do. This is going to put them back in a positive position.”

Schwabauer said his staff would present the mobile library idea to the library board at a future meeting.

Lodi, CA
