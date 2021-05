CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was filled with a number of surprises, including appearances from previously established Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. The series, however, also introduced some new characters to the sprawling franchise. This includes the crafty Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by the always-delightful Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The character popped in to recruit former Captain America John Walker for a yet-to-be-revealed assignment and ultimately gave him the title of U.S. Agent. Many fans likely weren’t expecting to see the character and, now, producer and head writer Malcolm Spellman has shed some light on how she came to be added to the show.