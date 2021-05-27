Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Lock's Quest (Android / iOS) $3.99 @ Google Play / iTunes

By RevOne
slickdeals.net
 14 days ago

If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale. It was ported to PC as well and apparently the port sucks. If it's the same story with the Android and iOS versions then I'd say the original DS version is the way to go if that's an option.

slickdeals.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Google Play#Ios#Ios#Slickdeals#Lock#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
Video GamesGematsu

Puzzle game Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi announced for iOS, Android

Publisher Square Enix and developer NHN PlayArt announced puzzle game Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi for iOS and Android during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special live stream. It will launch in 2021 in Japan. A western release is also planned. Watch the announcement trailer below.
NFLZDNet

iOS App Clips: How Toast (and tacos) made me love Apple's lightweight app code

At Apple's 2020 World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC), the company introduced App Clips, a new way of distributing and launching applications in iOS. Instead of downloading large pieces of code from the App Store, an App Clip is a lightweight version of an app codebase that is intended to perform a particular function from your app, which can be "invoked" by a near field data computing (NFC) data exchange, an iMessage transaction, integrated into a web page, within business details in Apple Maps, or even scanning a QR code.
MLBhoopsrumors.com

Trade Rumors App For iOS/Android

If you enjoy Hoops Rumors on your smartphone or tablet, be sure to check out our free Trade Rumors app!. Trade Rumors, available for iOS and Android, is the best way to consume our content on a mobile device. Here’s what it delivers, all for free:. All the articles from...
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Android 12’s Big Lock Screen Clock is My Favorite New Thing

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. There are a bunch of new Android 12 features to get excited about, like the upcoming wallpaper-based theme engine, the overhaul to UI elements, and new privacy controls. But as we often mention, sometimes the best changes are some of the smallest that add to your quality of life without doing much.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Android 12’s Hotness Spreads to Google Feed

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Android 12 is going to be so fun to play with once its wallpaper theme engine goes live on Pixel phones and we get to see which apps can take advantage. Being able to completely theme a phone based on a wallpaper is some next-level awesomeness for those of us in the theme, wallpaper, and icon pack game for all these years.
Technologyvoonze.com

How to easily access the ‘I’m going to get lucky’ mode in Google Photos for iOS and Android

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - From today Google Photos no longer allows you to upload content to the cloud without having hired an extra storage plan, or you can keep your account as free if you do not store more than those 15GB free that rain for the simple fact of having an email of Google. Although, yes, everything you have stored you can continue to consult it without any limitation. That leads us to continue to consult them wherever we go while we think about what to do with all those memories. As in the past, when we took out the photography books to show our visitors the last snapshots of summer, or that important celebration of a few years ago. So, why not leave what we are going to remember next to chance and luck? You can be lucky with Google Photos The fact is that those from Mountain View have not been able to resist and have also added toGoogle Photos that concept of I am going to be lucky that they have so well established by many of their applications. The most prominent, the search engine, which with a simple click can return results about anything random that the algorithm comes up with. Only here they have applied it to our library of photos and videos. To get access to that mode I will be lucky, you just have to press and hold your finger on the application icon on the home screen until the options menu that we have as shortcuts appears. When that menu appears, you will see the first of all that random search for memories stored within the cloud. In our case, the search you have done has been for a region, but you could have chosen an album, an event or a date for whatever reason. Try several times until you find the memory you want to see and enjoy it as if you had chosen it. It is a good way not to have to think about what specific moment you want to remember. Of course, although the captures are made from an iPhone, in the case of Android the way to do it is identical: we keep the finger pressed on the Google Photos icon until that menu appears and, then, we select that of I go to be lucky. You will also come up with a memory chosen at random (by Google’s algorithm) from all those that you have at your disposal in our photo library.
Technologyava360.com

EOS RED English Gameplay (Android, iOS)

EOS RED English Gameplay (Android, iOS) EOS RED is now available on Android and ios, you can download through Google Playstore and iOS through Appstore. ------------------------------------------ ▬▬▬ Description ▬▬▬. ------------------------------------------ 【Kill the Wild BOSS, Get the Legendary Equip】. All the equipment in EOS is not for sale. All the rare...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

YouTube Music for Android Auto gets a minor UI refresh

The YouTube Music app for Android Auto is getting a minor UI refresh that makes it more intuitive to use while driving. The updated design adds new tabs to the top of the app to let you easily access recently played songs, your library, and music on your device, along with a few other minor changes.
Technologyxda-developers

Apple is finally bringing widgets on the home screen to iPadOS 15

Today, Apple held its keynote for WWDC, announcing new software updates like iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey. For iPadOS 15, Apple is finally delivering some key iOS 14 features like home screen widgets. Indeed, last year, the Cupertino firm delivered home screen widgets for the iPhone, but iPad users had to keep their widgets in a dedicated widget section.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Live Text is Apple’s version of Google Lens for iOS

Apple is adding a new feature called Live Text with iOS 15 and its other new operating systems. If you’re already familiar with Google Lens, Live Text seems to be Apple’s version of it. It allows iPhones to recognize text in pictures and then take action on it. You can...
Video Gamesxda-developers

Razer’s Kishi game controller for Android is on sale for $55

The Razer Kishi is one of the best game controllers you can get right now for a smartphone. It attaches to the back and sides of your phone, transforming it into a Nintendo Switch-like design with dual analog joysticks and all the usual gamepad buttons. The model for iPhones (with a Lightning connector) dropped to $81.71 a few days ago, and now Razer has also dropped the price of the Android version to just $55.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

iOS 15’s notifications could finally be better than Android

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is underway, and the first topic of discussion during the event was iOS 15. The company has already highlighted a couple of new features coming in the next major upgrade of the mobile operating system, including new FaceTime features, SharePlay, updated photo/link sharing in Messages, and more. Notifications in iOS 15 will also receive a major upgrade, complete with an updated UI and new features, and it might finally end up being better than notifications on Android.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Google Stadia on iPhone and iPad has 'left the experimental stage,' says Google

Google says that Stadia has "left the experimental state" on iPhone and iPad. New "mobile-optimized resolution adjustments" have been added as well. Google today announced that it no longer considers its game streaming service Stadia to be "experimental" on iPhone and iPad. It also confirmed that a new feature has been added for those playing via Apple's devices.