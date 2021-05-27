Lock's Quest (Android / iOS) $3.99 @ Google Play / iTunes

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - From today Google Photos no longer allows you to upload content to the cloud without having hired an extra storage plan, or you can keep your account as free if you do not store more than those 15GB free that rain for the simple fact of having an email of Google. Although, yes, everything you have stored you can continue to consult it without any limitation. That leads us to continue to consult them wherever we go while we think about what to do with all those memories. As in the past, when we took out the photography books to show our visitors the last snapshots of summer, or that important celebration of a few years ago. So, why not leave what we are going to remember next to chance and luck? You can be lucky with Google Photos The fact is that those from Mountain View have not been able to resist and have also added toGoogle Photos that concept of I am going to be lucky that they have so well established by many of their applications. The most prominent, the search engine, which with a simple click can return results about anything random that the algorithm comes up with. Only here they have applied it to our library of photos and videos. To get access to that mode I will be lucky, you just have to press and hold your finger on the application icon on the home screen until the options menu that we have as shortcuts appears. When that menu appears, you will see the first of all that random search for memories stored within the cloud. In our case, the search you have done has been for a region, but you could have chosen an album, an event or a date for whatever reason. Try several times until you find the memory you want to see and enjoy it as if you had chosen it. It is a good way not to have to think about what specific moment you want to remember. Of course, although the captures are made from an iPhone, in the case of Android the way to do it is identical: we keep the finger pressed on the Google Photos icon until that menu appears and, then, we select that of I go to be lucky. You will also come up with a memory chosen at random (by Google’s algorithm) from all those that you have at your disposal in our photo library.