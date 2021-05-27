Cancel
Law

News outlets, other groups bring suit over court records access

vtcng.com
 6 days ago

Several news organizations and First Amendment advocacy groups are suing the Vermont judiciary, alleging delays in providing access to public court filings. Courthouse News Service, the Vermont Press Association, the New England First Amendment Coalition, as well as the parent companies and organizations of Vermont Community Newspaper Group, Seven Days and WCAX-TV, are among the entities bringing the legal action.

www.vtcng.com
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Courts are expected to communicate regularly with a spectrum of different audiences, both internal and external. In order for judges and judicial branch employees to do their jobs, courts must provide them with timely news and information about court operations and procedures; and court users, judicial branch partners, funding sources, the public, and the media count on the courts to convey relevant, up-to-date information, data, advisories, and news items. Until recently, however, even people who work in Florida’s judicial branch had limited resources for readily finding out about events, programs, and activities taking place in courts across the state. To get the information one sought, one might have to visit up to 27 different state courts websites (those of the supreme court, the five district courts of appeal, the 20 circuits, and the Office of the State Courts Administrator). With the launch of Court News Florida (CNF) in January 2021, court audiences can now access current news and information about all levels of the state’s judicial branch from a single, convenient source.