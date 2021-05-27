News outlets, other groups bring suit over court records access

Courts are expected to communicate regularly with a spectrum of different audiences, both internal and external. In order for judges and judicial branch employees to do their jobs, courts must provide them with timely news and information about court operations and procedures; and court users, judicial branch partners, funding sources, the public, and the media count on the courts to convey relevant, up-to-date information, data, advisories, and news items. Until recently, however, even people who work in Florida’s judicial branch had limited resources for readily finding out about events, programs, and activities taking place in courts across the state. To get the information one sought, one might have to visit up to 27 different state courts websites (those of the supreme court, the five district courts of appeal, the 20 circuits, and the Office of the State Courts Administrator). With the launch of Court News Florida (CNF) in January 2021, court audiences can now access current news and information about all levels of the state’s judicial branch from a single, convenient source.