newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Maple Leafs' Tavares skates 1 week after scary injury

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice for a skate on Thursday, one week after suffering a concussion and a knee injury in a scary collision. Tavares skated at Scotiabank Arena with fellow Leafs forward Nick Foligno (lower-body injury), who will miss his...

www.foxsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
John Tavares
Person
Nick Foligno
Person
Sheldon Keefe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skates#Scary Injury#Knee Injury#Maple Leafs#Ap#The Montreal Canadiens#Scotiabank Arena#Lower Body Injury#Toronto#Concussion#Playoff Series#Face#Trainers#Doctors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Edmundson fined $1K for dangerous trip on Maple Leafs' Tavares

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson has been fined $1,000 for a dangerous trip on John Tavares in Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Department of Player Safety announced Sunday. Tavares was not injured on the play, which occurred late in the second period. Edmundson has three goals and...
NHLNESN.com

Brad Marchand Reacts To Scary Scene Involving Maple Leafs’ John Tavares

Fortunately, it appears John Tavares is going to be OK, as the Toronto Maple Leafs captain tweeted a message Friday indicating he’s home and recovering from the terrifying injury he suffered Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens. The scene at Scotiabank Arena sure was unsettling, though. Tavares, who took an...
HockeyPosted by
FanSided

John Tavares released from hospital after scary hit to head: Maple Leafs captain out indefinitely

After being stretchered off the ice in Game 1, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is doing well according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. The Toronto Maple Leafs lost more than just the game in Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens. Not only did they lose 2-1 in their postseason opener, but they also lost team captain John Tavares, who was stretchered off the ice after being hit in the head by a Corey Perry knee after colliding with Ben Chiarot.
NHLYardbarker

Kings Fans Have 3 Good Playoff Bandwagons to Jump On

The Los Angeles Kings’ season has come to a close, and the team will not be participating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight season. Despite being one of the most successful teams of the past decade, the last time they made it past the first round of the playoffs was in 2014, when they ended up winning the Stanley Cup.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Tavares Shakes His Head at Matthews’ Incredible Skill

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews scored a goal in Thursday’s game. That goal added to his team’s 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens and helped push the Maple Leafs to an eight-point North Division lead over the second-place Edmonton Oilers. By the way, that’s the biggest lead the first-place team has over the second-place team in any NHL division this season.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two points in win

Tavares scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs' second line contributed their first two goals Thursday. Tavares had a hand in Alex Galchenyuk's goal 16 seconds in before scoring one of his own three minutes later. The 30-year-old Tavares has 48 points (18 tallies, 30 helpers), 153 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 53 contests as a reliable contributor in the top six.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Mitch Marner’s Underappreciated Greatness — Staturday Weekly Column #18

What can be said about great players that hasn’t already been said? Especially around these parts. Those players who see themselves leading the Maple Leafs in some capacity can’t escape media attention. It’s the nature of being part of the NHL team with the largest fanbase: the more fans there are, the more media coverage can be consumed. It’s simple economics. Supply and demand.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs final grades are in

Way back in February, when we and the season were young, I did a very early grading on the Leafs. A lot has changed since then, and there are several significant members on the team who weren’t even part of our imaginations at that time. When I did this exercise...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs X-Factors in the Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the playoffs as North Division leaders. They will be heavy favourites to start Round One against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto currently holds the most promising roster they have put together in years. For this season to be considered a success, they will have to win multiple playoff rounds at the bare minimum. To do that, it will be key for these Toronto Maple Leafs X-factors to perform this postseason.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs lose to Ottawa 4-3 in OT

Tonight, the 27th Battle of Ontario came to an end when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators for the final time in the 2020-21 NHL season. It was the return of Frederik Andersen to the Maple Leafs net, his first start since March 19th. Just in time to give himself an NHL test ahead of the playoffs. His teammates know it’s a big game for Freddie and make sure to keep the Tkachuk away.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ben Hutton: Absent from practice

Hutton missed practice Sunday, per David Alter of The Hockey News. As such, he is presumably dealing with an undisclosed injury. Hutton has been with the Maple Leafs since mid-April, appearing in four games and getting scratched for three others. Healthy scratches normally take the ice at practice, which suggests Hutton might be injured. Nonetheless, his five points in 38 games this year don't make him an attractive fantasy asset, so poolies won't be missing much if he sits out Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Tavares on the Leafs' final two games: 'We just want to keep rolling'

Other than coming out of their final two regular-season games without injuries, the Maple Leafs have a couple of goals in mind. In sixth place overall in the National Hockey League with 76 points before games on Tuesday, the Leafs, who have an outside shot at the Presidents’ Trophy, would like to move up the standings as high as possible.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Sent to AHL

Sabourin (undisclosed) has been loaned to AHL Toronto. Sabourin's still on LTIR, so perhaps he's being sent down for a quick conditioning stint ahead of the Maple Leafs' playoff run, which begins Thursday against the Canadiens.