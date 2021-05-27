Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Bringing Back ‘Karate Kid’ Actor for Season 4

By James Hibberd
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCobra Kai is bringing back another character from the Karate Kid film franchise. Netflix announced on Thursday that Terry Silver is joining season four. Silver (played by Thomas Ian Griffith) was introduced in The Karate Kid Part III as a wealthy businessman who co-founded Cobra Kai and a former war buddy and best friend of John Kreese (Martin Kove). The character was teased in season three during a Vietnam War flashback sequence where Kreese saved Silver’s life when they were being held captive.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
Person
Martin Kove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#The Karate Kid#Netflix Inc#Film Production#Universe#Series Production#Cobra Kai Season#Co Founder Terry Silver#Writers Josh Heald#Captive#Executive Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
Movies
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriestoofab.com

Terry Silver and His Ponytail Return In New Teaser for Cobra Kai Season 4

Now we know for sure who Kreese called at the end of Season 3: Terry Silver, who was the main antagonist in "The Karate Kid Part III." The EPs of Cobra Kai released a statement with the new teaser reading, "Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe. That moment is now. We can't wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise."
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Terry Silver Is Back In “Cobra Kai” S4

Since the third season finale of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix, speculation has swirled that that “The Karate Kid Part III” villain character Terry Silver will come back. Now it’s official with Netflix confirming, with a new teaser trailer and poster no less, that Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role of Silver in the upcoming fourth season of the hit series on the streamer.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why One Cobra Kai Star Was 'Nervous' When Returning To Set For Season 4

It’s sometimes hard to get back in the swing of things after a long break. Even when it comes to something as innate as riding a bike, there’s always a moment of uncertainty before your feet remember and muscle memory kicks in. The same was true for Cobra Kai's Gianni DeCenzo, who stars as Demetri on Netflix's popular Karate Kid spinoff series. And no, it wasn't the fight scenes that had DeCenzo feeling nervous.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai: Gianni DeCenzo Discusses Demetri's Series-Long Evolution

To say Netflix's Cobra Kai has become an inspirational series would be an understatement given the growth of its characters. Gianni DeCenzo's Demetri long abhorred martial arts, because of the physical and potentially violent nature as he experienced firsthand getting bullied. He often relied on his wit even when his one-time best friend Eli aka Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) turned on him. Demetri finally came around when Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) saw his potential and he eventually joined Miyagi-Do. DeCenzo spoke with TV Line about his character's growth and the positive fan reception for his character.
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

William Zabka interview: ‘Cobra Kai’

“The thing that works about the show is that you could look through anybody’s lens and see it through their eyes and they’re the hero in a way,” declares “Cobra Kai” star William Zabka. “’The Karate Kid’ was 35 years ago, so there’s a lot of life that has happened in between that,” he says.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Cobra Kai’s Johnny Feels About Working With Daniel In Season 4, According To William Zabka

Cobra Kai Season 3 ended with some major developments for Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso and their students. By the end of the season, Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese further cemented the dojo’s dominance by convincing Johnny’s son, Robby, to join up with him. In order to stop Kreese and end Cobra Kai once and for all, Daniel and Johnny agreed to combine their classes and take on Kreese’s students at the All Valley Karate Tournament. And as part of their deal with Kreese, the loser(s) must dissolve their dojo. Many fans were likely pleased to see Johnny and Daniel join forces, but how does Johnny feel about this alliance going into Season 4? Well, series star William Zabka has some thoughts.
TV Seriestheurbantwist.com

In A Season 4 Teaser, ‘Cobra Kai’ Confirms The Onslaught Of Real Pain (The Return Of Terry Silver)

Cobra Kai continues to do the seemingly impossible, all while bringing The Karate Kid franchise back to life in a way that it so well deserved. It’s an infuriatingly amazing resurrection, and Season 4 has already concluded filming, despite the fact that Season 3 was hot-dropped a few days early in late 2020. New cast members will be joining the show, and a few performers will be promoted to regular status, and Netflix is teasing us with the following video, which verifies what some had guessed regarding John Kreese’s strange phone call: he was calling up his old Vietnam War buddy, who was previously seen (in a flashback) telling Kreese, “I owe you, man. You saved my ass. Anything you need, I’m there for you. Your whole life. You hear me? Your whole life.”
TV Seriespunchdrunkcritics.com

An Old Enemy Returns In The Teaser For ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

Terry Silver, the big bad from The Karate Kid III, wasn’t like those that came before him. He wasn’t about the sport, he was a sociopathic manipulator who used Karate as his cover. A rich guy that looked like the archetype for late 80s, early 90s, sleezebag. Jet black hair, slicked back and an expensive suit. It was inevitable that Cobra Kai, still riding high on the global popularity boom enjoyed by their move to Netflix, would end up bringing Silver into the mix eventually. It appears, from the teaser below, that season 4 will meet that eventuality. It’s not really a surprise as they’ve been teasing Terry Silver, and building up to his Cobra Kai debut all throughout season 3 by way of Sensei Kreese’s flashback segments.
MoviesMiddletown Press

The Netflix Effect Could Help 'Cobra Kai's" Ralph Macchio Land An Emmy Nom

Here’s how Ralph Macchio knows the “Netflix Effect” is real: Shopping in public has once again become a bit more of a challenge. “Outside of having a mask on, it’s tougher to get out to the grocery store,” he says. “I had a couple years where I could go in and out. Now it’s a little bit limited.” It’s not just at the corner store. Macchio recently found himself swarmed by a new generation of teenagers while attending a hockey game. But he’s not complaining — just the opposite. For Macchio, “The Karate Kid” franchise, reborn as “
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Cobra Kai Fans Freaking Out Over Terry Silver’s Return

Cobra Kai has been a huge success story for Netflix ever since moving over from YouTube, with season 3 earning much acclaim from critics and subscribers alike and becoming one of the platform’s most-watched efforts. A fourth run of episodes is getting ready to premiere in late 2021, that much we know, and there are reportedly plans to keep the show going for at least another year beyond that as well.
TV SeriesVariety

‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Discusses Their Favorite Season 3 Moments

Ralph Macchio, who returned to play Daniel LaRusso from “The Karate Kid” franchise in “Cobra Kai,” said there was a lot of “excitement yet reservation” when first returning to the world of the film. The third season, which is now streaming on Netflix, continued to thresh out “The Karate Kid” mythology and featured a new sensei at the fore of the Cobra Kai dojo.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Season 4: Thomas Ian Griffith Warns Viewers to Look Out

Well, it's not like Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg needed to do a whole lot to make viewers excited for the fourth season of Cobra Kai. But once Kreese (Martin Kove) made that call, we knew life was about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos. That's right, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) is making his return- and he's promising to bring some "real pain" with him. Yesterday, viewers were treated to a teaser and key art signaling Silver's return- but now, they get to hear from Griffith himself.