Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Bringing Back ‘Karate Kid’ Actor for Season 4
Cobra Kai is bringing back another character from the Karate Kid film franchise. Netflix announced on Thursday that Terry Silver is joining season four. Silver (played by Thomas Ian Griffith) was introduced in The Karate Kid Part III as a wealthy businessman who co-founded Cobra Kai and a former war buddy and best friend of John Kreese (Martin Kove). The character was teased in season three during a Vietnam War flashback sequence where Kreese saved Silver's life when they were being held captive.