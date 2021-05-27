Magnetism of Teddy Pendergrass is legacy worth noting during Black Music Month
I was watching a documentary on SHOWTIME, and even though it has been out a while, it is still available through that and other streaming sites. “Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don’t Know Me” looks at the career of the multi-platinum singer who dominated in the 70s and early 80s while sometimes just wearing a white undershirt and white slacks—it didn’t matter, because women loved him, and many showed that love by throwing their undergarments on stage.chicagocrusader.com