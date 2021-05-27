newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerville, MA

Will Somerville's next mayor maintain the focus on biotech?

By Rowan Walrath
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone leaving office this fall, the city's investment in creating a new biotech hub — and whether life sciences companies will be incentivized to move to Somerville — will be a big test for whoever takes his place.

www.bizjournals.com
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
780
Followers
2K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Somerville, MA
Somerville, MA
Government
Somerville, MA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Investment Companies#Mayor#Life Sciences Companies#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Somerville, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Massachusetts Life Science Facility Services Firm Appoints Robin Dorogusker as EVP

DENS Facility Services has announced the hiring of Robin Dorogusker to the role of Executive Vice President, reporting directly to the President, Joshua Philbrook. Effective May 24, Dorogusker will be charged with planning, directing, coordinating, and overseeing business operations and client development activities. “We are thrilled to welcome Robin to the DENS family,” says Joshua Philbrook. “With her strong track record of providing strategic thought leadership, facilitating engagement and delivering results, she will help propel DENS to the next level of service for our valued clients.” For over 15 years, DENS has helped build, serve and grow the local life science industry. Their reputation of consistent, reliable and quality facility services has awarded them premier life science clients in the Greater Boston Area. The DENS corporate motto, “Partners in Discovery”, guides their unique approach to client services and is the foundation for their steady gain in market share. The creation of the EVP role is a direct response to meet the needs of DENS’ expanding business, ensure client services remain exceptional and solidify the partnership between DENS and their valued clients. “Our growth in this competitive industry has increased the importance of a strategic approach to client management,” explains Philbrook. “This will be one of the primary responsibilities for Robin as our EVP and her experience and expertise will be invaluable for the business moving forward.” Dorogusker is an industry leader in project management and client service. She will also be responsible for ensuring the promotion and implementation of efficient and effective systems to meet current and future needs of DENS Facility Services and clients. About DENS Facility Services: Founded in 2004, DENS Facility Services is a locally owned and operated boutique facility management and maintenance firm specializing in Life Science maintenance and management including biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical facilities. Based in Somerville, Mass., DENS Facility Services employs over 150 team members and has proudly grown its business through a reputation of consistent, reliable and quality facility services for the most premier industry clients in the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston Business Journal

Largest Bankruptcy Law Firms in Massachusetts

*This list ranks the largest bankruptcy law practices in Massachusetts among participating firms. Ties are ranked by number of number of bankruptcy cases/matters handled by firms' Mass. office in 2020. Number of Mass. bankruptcy lawyers (those based in offices in this state) includes only those attorneys who spend at least 50% of their time devoted to bankruptcy law matters. In most cases, the number of bankruptcy law cases handled by firm's Mass. office in 2020 represents all bankruptcy-related matters handled by that office.
Real EstatePosted by
Boston Business Journal

Real estate Leads - May 21, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Latino Equity Fund names first director

The Latino Equity Fund, a Boston advocacy group, has hired as its first director a nonprofit leader with experience raising money for the Latino community. The fund, which was formed in 2013 and gave its first grants a year later, said Monday it has hired Evelyn Barahona as director. She joins as the fund launches a three-year, $10 million campaign and a push for equal access to Covid-19 vaccines. So far, $3 million has already been raised, a significant uptick in fundraising for a group that had raised little over $1 million before now.
Posted by
Boston Business Journal

Bizspotlight

Maynard, MA – JM Coull (JMC) has been awarded a National Safety Pinnacle Award from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), which was presented at the 31st annual Excellence in Construction® Awards during the ABC Convention 2021 in Grapevine, Texas, on March 10. The 2020 National Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum, and Gold status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System in 2020. During the selection process, contractors were judged on self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations and video interviews conducted by members of ABC’s National Health and Safety Committee. JM Coull was one of only 5 companies nationwide, in the General Contractor category, to receive the Pinnacle level designation. Pinnacle is the highest level attainable, representing the elite among contractor safety programs. JMC has the distinguished honor of having achieved the Pinnacle designation for the 4th consecutive year. JMC has also received ABC’s STEP recognition 20 times, an important acknowledgement of maintaining a long-standing track record for outstanding safety performance. “We are very pleased with the dedication and commitment to safety that our project operations teams have demonstrated and the systems we have put in place to monitor and record site-based safety activities”, stated Andy Coull, President of JM Coull. “In some ways, the pandemic has brought an even greater focus on the importance of consistency around safety systems and the need for constant training, pre-task planning and documentation. While we feel good about winning this prestigious award, especially in the year when a worldwide pandemic took hold, we also understand that when it comes to safety, you never actually “arrive”. One of our core values is Relentless Improvement. This has never been more applicable than when it comes to jobsite safety.” JM Coull is a construction management and design-build firm specializing in new construction and renovations for the commercial, industrial/manufacturing, life sciences, advanced technology, healthcare, education, and institutional markets. The firm uses an integrated approach to project management and focuses attention on the early phases of a project, using its proprietary StartSmart® process, to ensure overall success. The company works throughout New England from its headquarters in Maynard, MA.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

'The greatest of innovations'

Colleen Richards Powell's mission is to create 'a sense of belonging at every level'. "Some of the excuses and inequities we had become used to — it’s no longer credible. Instead of, ‘maybe next year’ or ‘we can’t find the workers,’ it really became a time to — as we say at American Tower — stand and deliver."
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

'The urgency of now'

"I certainly feel more comfortable saying to diverse people, especially Black people, that you can be successful in Boston in a way that you couldn’t 20 years ago," said Dani Monroe, senior vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Mass General Brigham.