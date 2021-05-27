Pedestrian Committee Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Advisory Committee for Public Art, Monuments & Markers will meet on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. PLEASE NOTE: Due to statewide emergency actions limiting the size of public gatherings in response to COVID-19, this meeting will be held online with remote participation and will be closed to in-person attendance. The public can participate online via the Zoom webinar platform (https://zoom.us/) from a phone, tablet, or computer. To join the meeting, use this registration link before or during the meeting: https://tinyurl.com/CACCAMMjune2021 or call (301)715-8592 Webinar ID#: 883 9258 8959. Check your email junk folder if you do not receive a confirmation in your inbox.