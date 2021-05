Opening Today is Miami’s First of Its Kind Marisqueria Along with an Intimate Mezcal Lounge. Two new dining and drinking venues debut at the newly opened Moxy South Beach developed by Lightstone. The stylish, playful and cosmopolitan hotel that opened in February is already making waves for its exciting dining concepts from the founders of 1-800-LUCKY and Coyo Taco. Joining the already bustling Serena and Los Buenos, Como Como, a marisquería (seafood restaurant) and raw bar opens to the public today. Mezcalista, a sexy mezcal lounge opens for private events today and to the wider public in June. Both venues will round out the hotel’s dynamic and colorful dining and drinking scene.