American Legion Continental Post #1424 led this year’s Memorial Day Commemoration at Remsen Family Cemetery on Sunday, May 30th. NYC did not issue a permit for a parade to be held. Members of the Post marched silently down the sidewalk of Metropolitan Avenue to The Remsen Family Cemetery on Trotting Horse Lane. The Ceremony began at noon. An Invocation was given by Rev. Frank Schwarz, Pastor of Our Lady of Mercy. The National Anthem was sung by Abby Payne. The Colors were brought on by the Francis Lewis ROTC Honor Guard Post Commander, Michael Arcati, NAVY JAG Commander, Reserves MC’d the ceremony offering the true definition of Memorial Day, reflecting on “those who gave their lives for God and Country”.