Malden City Hall Welcomes Back the Public

Mayor Gary Christenson is reaching out to Malden residents in an effort to fill the vacancy of associate member on the Board of Appeal. The present vacancy is the result a member moving out of the City. The seven-member Board of Appeal (five members and two associate members) operates under the mandates of M.G.L. c. 40A and the City of Malden zoning ordinance. The Board of Appeal assists in the administration of the City's zoning ordinance by considering appeals to vary dimensional controls (lot size, frontage, height, setback, etc.) when a literal application of the ordinance would impose a hardship. Residents may also appeal decisions of the Building Inspector to the Board of Appeal.