Malden, MA

Malden City Hall Welcomes Back the Public

Posted by 
The City of Malden (Official)
The City of Malden (Official)
 14 days ago
Over the last few weeks, Malden has seen an improvement in the reduced number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and the positivity rate has been significantly decreasing. According to the Department of Public Health’s most recent report the average daily incidence rate is at 7.7 which is a significant drop from the high numbers seen during the winter months, including a high point of 88.1 in January. Malden is now considered a “green” low risk community.

The City of Malden (Official)

The City of Malden (Official)

Malden, MA
Local News, Information Articles, Stories & Announcements.

 https://www.cityofmalden.org/
Posted by
The City of Malden (Official)

Mayor Opens Cooling Center during Heat Emergency

Mayor Gary Christenson has declared a heat emergency in the City of Malden beginning today – Monday, June 7th and lasting through tomorrow, Tuesday June 8th as temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s with high humidity. To help residents stay cool, a cooling center will be open at the Malden Senior Center from 10 AM to 6 PM today and tomorrow. Water will be provided at the Senior Center. If you need transportation to the Center, please contact 781-397-7000 Ext. 0.
Posted by
The City of Malden (Official)

City Seeks Associate Member for Board of Appeal

Mayor Gary Christenson is reaching out to Malden residents in an effort to fill the vacancy of associate member on the Board of Appeal. The present vacancy is the result a member moving out of the City. The seven-member Board of Appeal (five members and two associate members) operates under the mandates of M.G.L. c. 40A and the City of Malden zoning ordinance. The Board of Appeal assists in the administration of the City's zoning ordinance by considering appeals to vary dimensional controls (lot size, frontage, height, setback, etc.) when a literal application of the ordinance would impose a hardship. Residents may also appeal decisions of the Building Inspector to the Board of Appeal.
Posted by
The City of Malden (Official)

Eritrean Independence Day

Mayor Gary Christenson joined the Eritrean community in Malden to celebrate of one of the most important public holidays in Eritrea. May 24, 2021 marks 30 years of independence and the day serves to honor the heroic struggle and ultimate sacrifices of those involved in the war for independence against Ethiopia. Mayor Christenson presented a proclamation in honor of the holiday remarking on the contributions of the Eritrean Community that contribute to the rich history, culture and diversity of the City of Malden and have helped us build a better nation. The Eritrean Flag, a symbol of Eritrea’s protracted struggle, resilience and long suffering was raised. All in attendance, including the Mayor participated in some traditional dancing.
Posted by
The City of Malden (Official)

Business Community Supports MOA with $20,000 Donation

Mayor Gary Christenson, Malden Overcoming Addiction President Paul Hammersley and Gavin Foundation CEO John McGahon were among those on hand to thank local business owners who went above and beyond in their support of Malden Overcoming Addiction (MOA). Paul Murphy of Paul T. Murphy Insurance Agency, Louie Barretto of L & L Services, Anthony DeCotis of Town Line Ten Pin, Tony Bartolo of Tony's Auto Body, Galvin Murphy of Yankee Pest Control, Peter Tufts of Tufts Construction, Bob Kaminski of Mystic Paving and Arbella Insurance Company donated a total of $20,000 to MOA for the purpose of supporting the work and mission of Malden’s Bridge Recovery Center.
Posted by
The City of Malden (Official)

Steering Committee Announced for Malden Center for Arts & Culture

Mayor Gary Christenson is proud to announce the formation of the Malden Center for Arts & Culture Steering Committee. At the Mayor’s 2021 State of the City address in February, the Mayor announced the City’s intent to acquire the old Malden District Courthouse, located at 89 Summer Street, and convert it into the Malden Center for Arts & Culture. The City is currently working with the Malden Legislative Delegation to file legislation designating the courthouse as surplus property and directing its transfer from the Commonwealth to the City.
Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Active COVID infections decline to 13,827 as Massachusetts announces date for end of pandemic restrictions, state of emergency

Active COVID cases continued to decline in Massachusetts on Monday as the state unveiled an expedited timeline for reopening, according to the latest Department of Public Health data. Officials reported that there are now 13,827 active infections. State health officials also confirmed another 281 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. That’s...
All Massachusetts Business Restrictions Ending May 29

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that all pandemic-related restrictions on businesses would be lifted effective May 29, two months ahead of schedule. The state will also update its mask rules to match the newest federal guidance, meaning fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear them in most places.
Don’t get rid of your masks yet; Here is a list of places and situations that will still require face coverings after Memorial Day in Massachusetts

As the state nears its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by early June, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced an expedited timeline for when the state’s remaining COVID restrictions will lift. On May 29, more than two months ahead of schedule, all COVID restrictions and capacity limits will be...