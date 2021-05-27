Malden City Hall Welcomes Back the Public
Over the last few weeks, Malden has seen an improvement in the reduced number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and the positivity rate has been significantly decreasing. According to the Department of Public Health’s most recent report the average daily incidence rate is at 7.7 which is a significant drop from the high numbers seen during the winter months, including a high point of 88.1 in January. Malden is now considered a “green” low risk community.www.cityofmalden.org