ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)

ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. B. Riley Securities, Inc. c/o B. Riley Securities, Inc. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a corporation organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (the "Company"), proposes to sell to the several underwriters named in Schedule II hereto (the "Underwriters"), for whom you (the "Representative") are acting as representative, the number of shares of common stock, $0.01 par value ("Common Stock") of the Company set forth in Schedule I hereto (said shares to be issued and sold by the Company being hereinafter called the "Underwritten Securities"). The Company also proposes to grant to the Underwriters an option to purchase up to the number of additional shares of Common Stock set forth in Schedule I hereto, if any (the "Option Securities;" the Option Securities, together with the Underwritten Securities, being hereinafter called the "Securities"). To the extent there are no additional Underwriters listed on Schedule II other than you, the term Underwriters shall mean either the singular or plural as the context requires.