In 2019 the New York Yankees had a “newfound 3rd baseman,” Gio Urshela. When Miguel Andujar was injured, the Yankees were forced to bring up Ushela from Scranton by necessity. No one knew what to expect. They weren’t left wondering for long; he excelled at the hot corner. 2020 was no different, proving that his 2019 season was no fluke. He is continuing his excellent play now in his third season with the Yankees. But could he be even better?