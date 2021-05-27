Jaxson Dart models his game after Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Mahomes (toe) has been a "full go" in practice during the past week of OTAs, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Mahomes sat out Thursday's session, but his absence was apparently a pre-planned maintenance day as part of his recovery program from offseason toe surgery. The quarterback is clearly ahead of schedule in his rehab, and the fact that he hasn't been restricted in practices this spring suggests he'll head into training camp with few limitations, if any. After Mahomes was under siege throughout the Chiefs' loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Kansas City has made upgrading the offensive line a top priority in the offseason. In addition to getting stalwart right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif back after he opted out of the 2020 season, Kansas City signed left guard Joe Thuney to a five-year, $80 million deal and acquired left tackle Orlando Brown via trade with Baltimore.