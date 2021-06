Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new low 7 day average COVID-19 positivity rate in his update on the state's progress statistics during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As of Monday May 31st, 71,242 tests were reported for the day prior with 494 of those turning up positive for an infection rate of 0.69 percent in an increase from Saturday's 0.64 percent. COVID hospitalizations are down by 36 for a total of 1,032 though 89 patients have been newly admitted. The current COVID patient count is the lowest since October 24th. Patients in the ICU have dropped by 8 for a total at 252. 150 of those COVID patients currently remain with intubations after 5 patients were released from intubations. Governor Cuomo also announced that the statewide seven day average positivity was 0.67 percent in it's eight consecutive week of decline. Unfortunately, there were 18 COVID related deaths across New York State.