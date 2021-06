A not uncommon current complaint about Call of Duty: Warzone's map at the moment is the extremely bright lens flare from the sun causing visibility to be hampered in some cases. But it sounds like that might soon be a thing of the past as one Call of Duty: Warzone developer has specifically noted that this is something they can easily tone down if it is actually a problem for many folks. And that's not just idle chatter either as that comes from Raven Software's Lead Warzone VFX Artist Reed Shingledecker, who indicated that they will be working on the issue first thing this week.