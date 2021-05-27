Cancel
Pericardial Fat an Independent Risk Factor for Heart Failure

By Fran Lowry
Medscape News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePericardial fat is associated with a heightened risk for heart failure, particularly in women, new research suggests. In a prospective cohort study of nearly 7000 individuals, excess pericardial fat was linked to a higher risk for heart failure, even after adjustment for established risk factors for heart failure. Women with...

www.medscape.com
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Heart Failure, Cognition, and Brain Damage

Graphical Abstract: Potential mechanisms of functional effects of cardiac pathologies on the brain. Cognitive impairment is a very frequent comorbidity in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).[1,2] Over 40% of HF patients exhibit signs and symptoms of memory impairment, concentration difficulties, and attention deficits.[3,4] Importantly, cognitive dysfunction in HF is associated with poor prognosis.[4] The pivotal role of the bi-directional interactions between the heart and the brain for the pathophysiology of HF is increasingly recognized.[1] However, the diagnosis of cognitive impairment in HF is frequently overlooked, and improved strategies for prevention and treatment are urgently needed. Neuropsychological screening tests are available to detect cognitive impairment but they are infrequently used. It is therefore of practical interest that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has emerged as a tool to identify and quantify neural correlates of cognitive function. In standard clinical MRI, white matter lesions (WMLs) are visible as hyperintensities on T2-weighted images (or FLAIR sequences) which—while in principle unspecific regarding the underlying pathophysiology—most often reflect ischaemic consequences of small vessel disease and are related to disturbed cognitive function in a location-specific manner.[5] Data from the LIFE-Adult Study, a population-based study of 10 000 residents of Leipzig, Germany, show that WMLs are independently associated with HF, in addition to age, hypertension, and previous stroke.[6] Another approach to identify neural correlates of cognitive performance is high-resolution anatomical MRI based on T1-weighted imaging, which allows for quantitative assessment of total brain volume but also of specified brain areas, e.g. the hippocampus. Using such an approach, data from the Leipzig heart study cohort identified characteristic volume reductions of several brain regions in patients with HF.[7] Interestingly, the HF serum marker N-terminal prohormone of brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) correlated with variance of brain volume reductions of the cingulate cortex and precuneus, and also the hippocampus, all brain regions that are crucially related to various aspects of cognition.[7] In the future, other MRI methods such as functional connectivity MRI based on resting state measurements, brain perfusion imaging based on arterial spin labelling, or diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) may provide even more detailed information about neural changes and their underlying physiology in HF and other cardiac diseases (see Table 1 for an overview of MRI methods of potential interest).
Diseases & TreatmentsTimes Union

Why would millions at risk of heart attack or stroke be prescribed medications not proven to reduce cardiovascular risk on top of statins?

(BPT) - As the world looks with hope to the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, there lies another ongoing health crisis that, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), kills more Americans than anything else: heart disease. In the last year, heart disease claimed more than 690,000 lives in the U.S., which is staggeringly more than the reported 345,000 lives lost to COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Fat In This Part Of The Body Could Wreck Your Heart

Having too much fat around your heart drastically increases the chance of heart failure, a new study has found. In the study, published this week in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, researchers found that having high amounts of pericardial fat (the technical term for fat around the heart) doubled the risk of heart failure in women, and raised it in men by 50%.
Diseases & TreatmentsGettysburg Times

Learning about congestive heart failure

Heart failure, also known as congestive heart failure (CHF) means your heart can’t pump enough blood to meet your body’s needs. Over time, conditions such as coronary artery disease or high blood pressure gradually leave your heart too weak or stiff to fill and pump efficiently. You can’t reverse many conditions that lead to heart failure, but you can treat heart failure.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
HealthDay

Fat Around Your Heart Could Be Especially Deadly

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Too much fat around your heart could increase your risk of heart failure, especially if you're a woman, researchers warn. They looked at nearly 7,000 45- to 84-year-olds across the United States who had no evidence of heart disease on initial CT scans. Over more than 17 years of followup, nearly 400 developed heart failure.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Health Matters: Understanding Heart Failure

It happens when the heart can no longer pump enough oxygenated blood throughout the body. “It’s estimated that 5.7 million adults have heart failure with future diagnoses increasing to over 8 million,” said Vicki Hayes, a nurse practitioner with Lee Health. Things like a heart attack, a virus, or hypertension...
Diseases & Treatmentsaao.org

Cardiovascular disease is a significant risk factor for glaucoma

Review of: Cardiovascular disease predicts structural and functional progression in early glaucoma. Marshall H, Mullany S, Qassim A, et al. Ophthalmology, January 2021. This prospective, longitudinal study assessed the association between cardiovascular disease and glaucoma. Study design. Investigators evaluated 2,638 eyes for baseline and longitudinal structural thinning using spectral-domain OCT,...
Rockville, MDNewswise

Study Compares Heart Benefits of Low-Fat and Plant-Centered Diets

Newswise — Rockville, Maryland (June 7, 2021) — There has been a long-standing debate as to whether a low-fat or a plant-centered diet is better at lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease. A new study that followed more than 4,700 people over 30 years, found that a plant-centered diet was associated with a lower long-term risk for cardiovascular disease. However, both diets were linked with lower LDL, or bad cholesterol, levels.
Detroit, MIMedscape News

Medication in Heart Failure: Pro Tips on Therapy With the 'Four Pillars of Survival'

On the medication front, there are now "four pillars of survival" in the setting of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (EF), a cardiologist told a gathering of hospitalists. The quartet of drugs are beta blockers, angiotensin receptor–neprilysin inhibitors, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, and the newest addition ─ sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors.
Diseases & Treatmentsseattlepi.com

Are you familiar with some of the symptoms of AFib, a condition that increases risk of stroke by ~5x?

Did you know that symptoms such as irregular heartbeat, chest pain, or light headedness could be indicators of a potentially serious condition?1 Although these symptoms could be perceived as minor, they could be due to atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib, or another condition. AFib is the most common type of irregular heartbeat, so it’s important to be familiar with the symptoms and risk factors, although only a healthcare provider can make a proper diagnosis.1 Check out these four AFib facts to help familiarize yourself with AFib symptoms and to boost your knowledge of the condition to better help determine if you or a loved one should talk to a healthcare provider.
Dallas, TXutsouthwestern.edu

Pandey wins NHLBI Big Data Analysis Challenge for heart failure research

Dr. Ambarish Pandey, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine and a Texas Health Resources Clinical Scholar, is using big data to improve diuretic resistance among patients with acute heart failure. Patients hospitalized with heart failure often have volume overload – too much blood in one of the heart chambers for proper...
Women's HealthWebMD

Being Firstborn Linked to Lower Heart Disease Risk

May 26, 2021 -- Birth order and number of siblings may be tied to a person's risk for heart disease and mortality, according to a study covering 2.68 million people in Sweden. Being the oldest child may have benefits: For first-born men and women with one or two younger siblings, the risk of death and for nonfatal cardiovascular events is slightly lower than it is for those without siblings.
Diseases & TreatmentsIvanhoe

Hip Dysplasia Risk Factors

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Hip dysplasia is a condition where a person’s hip socket doesn’t completely cover the ball of one of their thigh bones. It’s usually something you’re born with, but there are some steps you can take to protect your child from developing this condition or making it worse. Ivanhoe reports.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Cost-effectiveness of Dapagliflozin for Treatment of Patients With Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction

Although recent trial results have established the sodium glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors dapagliflozin and empagliflozin as a key new part of the recommended multidrug treatment regimen for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, the current U.S. cost for dapagliflozin means it has merely "intermediate" value when it comes to cost-effectiveness.
Diseases & TreatmentsSo Md News.com

Risk factors and signs of stroke

When someone is having a stroke, every minute counts. Knowing what to look for so you can call 9-1-1 quickly might help save their life — and prevent serious brain damage. Learning how you can reduce your risk for stroke might also keep you from ever having to experience one yourself.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

LIFE: ARNI Does Not Best Valsartan in Advanced Heart Failure

Researchers were astounded to find that in patients with advanced heart failure (HF), the angiotensin-receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI) sacubitril/valsartan was not superior to valsartan for efficacy, tolerability, or safety in the LIFE trial. Compared with patients who received valsartan, those who received sacubitril/valsartan did not have a significantly lower area...