Schuylkill County receives $980,000 in Blight Remediation Grants

Five seats are open for the North Schuylkill School District school board this year, with seven candidates vying for those position in the primary election on Tuesday. There are two challengers among the seven, with five incumbents hoping for another four-year terms. The incumbents are Glenn H. Weist, Suzanne A. O’Neill, Douglas R. Gressens, Janine M. Simms and Thomas Fletcher. The challengers are David Seresky and Donna Salem. All candidates are running on both Democratic and Republican tickets.