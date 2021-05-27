Cancel
Schuylkill County, PA

Schuylkill County receives $980,000 in Blight Remediation Grants

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG Pa. | Schuylkill County organizations received over $980,000 in grants to fight blight, according to Senator David G. Argall's press release on Thursday. “Blight affects us all – it lowers our property values, it strains the real estate market, it hurts our schools, it breeds crime, and poses a serious threat to our safety and well-being,” said Argall, in a county press release. “This issue continues to be a top issue in many of our older communities.”

