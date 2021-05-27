Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The first Bugatti braded smartwatch hits Kickstarter

By Dusan Johnson
gadgetsandwearables.com
 9 days ago

It seems as if everyone these days is dabbling in the smartwatch game. The latest addition to this market is from a well known sports car maker. It comes in the form of the Kickstarter-funded Bugatti Ceramique Edition One. Mind you, Bugatti is not manufacturing the watch and that’s probably...

gadgetsandwearables.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ettore Bugatti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bugatti Divo#Sports Cars#Smartphone Market#Volkswagen Cars#Hits#Braded Smartwatch#Austrian#French#Italian#Bugatti Ceramique Edition#Amoled#Titanium Grade 2#Sapphire#Gps Galileo Glonass#Hrv#Bugatti Vehicles#Kickstarter Projects#Volkswagen Backed Bugatti#Smartphone Notifications#Smartwatch Maker Viita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Electronics
Country
Germany
Related
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Compact Diver Smartwatches

The Garmin Descent MK2 dive computer is one of the latest smartwatches from the brand that will provide users with all the power they need to enjoy time spent under the waves as well as when going about their daily routine. The wearable features a 43mm case that makes it...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Sleek Flat-Edged Smartwatches

The Apple Watch Series 7 will reportedly have a flat-edged design similar in style to the curves of the newly released iPhone 12, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. The new smartwatch esthetic, leaked by in-the-know tech analyst Jon Prosser, will maintain a modern, low-profile look. Alongside the edge design changes, the Apple Watch Series 7 will likely be getting a new casing color in mint green among other possible colors. The familiar red-accented bezel and standard squared display reportedly remain the same.
CarsMaxim

Watch a Bugatti Chiron Race a French Fighter Jet

Pitting the world's fastest rides against airplanes isn't a novel idea—OG Top Gear famously raced a Bugatti Veyron against a Eurofighter Tycoon, and Red Bull has pulled similar stunts with its Formula One racing machines. But perhaps the most deserving car to line up alongside an aircraft on a drag...
CharitiesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

FILMATIC wireless outdoor projector hits Kickstarter

FILMATIC is a small truly portable outdoor projector, that is not only waterproof and drop resistant but also equipped with wireless connectivity allowing you to enjoy movies and video whenever you may be. Launched via Kickstarter this week the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 150 backers with still 37 days remaining.
ElectronicsBikeRadar

Coros Pace 2 smartwatch review

Coros gained traction in the world of sports smartwatches by eclipsing its rivals on battery life. Interestingly, the Coros Pace 2 comes in cheaper than the original, but that doesn’t mean it lacks upgrades. Coros claims the new processor is 1.5 times more powerful than the previous model’s, has five...
Carsgizmochina.com

Bugatti announces three new smartwatch models packing cutting-edge technology

Bugatti has an established profile of quality, excellence, and exquisiteness in the design of its sports cars which are truly iconic. It is now teaming with watchmaker VIITA to develop three excellent smartwatches that will reflect cutting-edge technology and materials in crafting what the two firms see as masterpieces. VIITA has blossomed to become a leading luxury smartwatch brand. Its combination with Bugatti reflects a common design philosophy of excellence and deployment of cutting-edge technology as drivers for their products.
Electronicshonknews.com

Best Smartwatches – Buying Guide And Reviews

The internet is swamped with new smart watches that see the daylight every day. Brands are competing fiercely with one another at who launches the most attractive and feature-rich smart watch. This makes the whole selection process really difficult. While owning a smart watch may be very entertaining and convenient,...
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Oppo is planning a new smartwatch: the "Oppo Watch Free"

It seems like last year's Oppo Watch wasn't a one-off oddity after all, and there may well be a successor looming in the future—perhaps even something in the way of a sports watch. Just yesterday, the Chinese telecommunications company has been revealed to have filed a trademark for a new...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

RISC OS alternative operating system hits Kickstarter

A new Kickstarter project has launched this month, looking for backers to help build a power saving computer operating system and push RISC OS to more hardware platforms. German developer Stefan Fröhling explains more about the project and RISC OS. “RISC OS was one of the most advanced OS at...
TechnologyDaily Republic

Bugatti unveils three new smartwatches: Here are all the details [Hindustan Times, New Delhi]

May 29—Bugatti is known for its excellent and exquisite sports cars and now the company has taken a step towards hardware of a different sort. The company has teamed up with watchmaker VIITA to create three smartwatches. VIITA is known for its luxury smartwatches so their standard falls in line with Bugatti’s masterpieces making way for some rather sleek-looking wearables.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Bugatti Ceramique Edition One: The world's most luxurious smartwatch offers a mixture of stunning looks and useful features for an eye-watering price

Smartwatch company VIITA has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the first Bugatti smartwatch. Three bezels are on offer for the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One, which are inspired by vehicles from the world-famous car manufacturer. The beautiful Bugatti watch is jam-packed full of features but unsurprisingly comes at a high price.
Retailgtspirit.com

Balling on a Budget: Bugatti Chiron Replica for Sale in Ukraine at $20,000

We have found the perfect car to complete your starter kit for running the next big forex whatsapp group. Bugatti replicas are more popular than you can imagine, there is always a builder somewhere in the world that is actively trying to replicate the French hypercar for less than the mere $2.5 million retail price.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Huawei Watch 3 is the first HarmonyOS smartwatch

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei is continuing its drive in the fitness and wearables market with the first watch built on its own HarmonyOS software. As you can tell from the naming and lack of 'GT' anywhere in the moniker, Huawei sees this as a brand new direction. Like its predecessors, the...
Electronicsigeekphone.com

Uwell Havok V1 Pod Mod Kit 65W Design, Specs, Review, Coupon, How-to

Uwell Havok V1 is an impressive and handsome pod system that is suitable for MTL as well as DTL, or RDL, and therefore meets almost all requirements.With 1800mAh built-in battery, it can output at power 5-65W, and supports 5V/2A fast charging.With adjustable airflow valve on the side and Type-C port. There’s no draw activation on this, you have to press the button to fire.A 0.96-inch OLED screen for a clear display of all data is added.Upgraded Type-C port is located at the bottom of the device.Havok V1 Pod is made from a dark translucent PCTG that uses magnets to stay at the top of the device. It is a refillable pod with top filling, cost-effective to use. The capacity is 4ml, with a sliding cover top filling system.The two coils included in the Havok V1 kit are 0.25Ω UN2 Meshed-H DTL coil; 0.6Ω UN2 Meshed-H MTL/RDL coil. The Pro-FOCS flavor testing technology has been used on these two coils that will give you an excellent vape experience.
CarsJalopnik

There's Something About The Bugatti Veyron

The Bugatti Veyron is a lot of things. It’s a 250 mph top speed. It’s a thousand-horsepower engine. It’s a million-dollar pricetag. Lost in all of that is that...the thing is a car, and when you come face to face with one, you are reminded how amazing they look in person.
Carsconceptcarz.com

Bugatti's La Voiture Noire – From a Vision to a Reality

Bugatti unveiled the La Voiture Noire, the world's most exclusive automobile, is now being handed over to its owner. A breathtaking sculpture, perfect in form and entirely in black – the La Voiture Noire1. This one-off was created exclusively for a Bugatti enthusiast within the space of two years. The ultimate grand tourer will now soon be delivered following extensive development work and testing.
Carsacquiremag.com

Bugatti reveals the production version of the one-off La Voiture Noire

After two years of development, Bugatti unveils the one-off La Voiture Noire, a hypercar inspired by a Type 57 SC Atlantic driven and developed by Ettore Bugatti's eldest son, Jean. The car also disappeared before WW2 and to this day, its whereabouts is one of the biggest mysteries in automotive history. Designed to be its spiritual successor, La Voiture Noire is an expression of Bugatti minimalism with clean visible carbon fiber surfaces that create an aesthetic that is intended to feel more like a grand tourer than a hypercar.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ReVolt USB rechargeable battery range hit Kickstarter

Rather than using disposable batteries ReVolt is a new USB rechargeable battery that allows you to easily add a modern power solution to older devices, handheld gaming systems or anything that takes regular AAA, AA, C or D batteries. The development team at myVolts, have 20 years’ experience in developing power solutions, leading the field in USB power. We’ve put in the hard hours of research and development, which has yielded a simple solution to a problem we all need to solve.
Carsmotor1.com

Bugatti 6,000+ bhp Nürburgring test is the perfect day

When was the last time you saw a Bugatti Chiron in real life? Have you ever seen more than one at the same time? Well in this video we get to see the assembly of four of Bugatti’s most exclusive Chiron-based limited-edition hypercars. With a combined output of over 6,000 bhp, thanks to 12 turbochargers and 64 cylinders, this Bugatti testing day at the Nürburgring is one to remember.
Carssilodrome.com

Bugatti Type 46 #46491 “Superprofilée” – A Bugatti That Almost Didn’t Get Built

Reading time: about 3 minutes. In the days before the widespread production of unibody cars the world was largely dominated by cars that utilized body-on-chassis construction. As a result of this there were countless coachbuilders around the world who would build an automotive body to your specifications, then fit it over a power rolling chassis built by companies like Bugatti.