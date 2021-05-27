The first Bugatti braded smartwatch hits Kickstarter

Uwell Havok V1 is an impressive and handsome pod system that is suitable for MTL as well as DTL, or RDL, and therefore meets almost all requirements.With 1800mAh built-in battery, it can output at power 5-65W, and supports 5V/2A fast charging.With adjustable airflow valve on the side and Type-C port. There’s no draw activation on this, you have to press the button to fire.A 0.96-inch OLED screen for a clear display of all data is added.Upgraded Type-C port is located at the bottom of the device.Havok V1 Pod is made from a dark translucent PCTG that uses magnets to stay at the top of the device. It is a refillable pod with top filling, cost-effective to use. The capacity is 4ml, with a sliding cover top filling system.The two coils included in the Havok V1 kit are 0.25Ω UN2 Meshed-H DTL coil; 0.6Ω UN2 Meshed-H MTL/RDL coil. The Pro-FOCS flavor testing technology has been used on these two coils that will give you an excellent vape experience.