Yesterday, attorneys for Oleksandr Usyk demanded that the WBO order Anthony Joshua to make a mandatory defense of the WBO heavyweight championship against Usyk. Today, the WBO appeared to agree with Usyk's position, as it ordered champion Anthony Joshua to explain (or "show cause") why Usyk is wrong. Usyk, a former undisputed four-belt world cruiserweight champion, had been waiting impatiently on the sidelines with Joshua planning to unify his three titles with the one held by Tyson Fury. But when Fury lost an arbitration and was ordered to grant Deontay Wilder a rematch before fighting Joshua, Usyk sprang into action, threatening to sue to WBO. If the WBO adopts Usyk's position, Joshua will have to decide between fighting Usyk next of vacating the WBO title. Joshua also holds the IBF and WBA versions of the heavyweight championship.