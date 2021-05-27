Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

DO's and DON’T's for green claims

By Jessica Gardner
fieldfisher.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriven by an increasing demand from 'conscious consumers' for sustainable goods and services, coupled with regulatory changes, investor pressure and government targets to meet net zero, many businesses are focussing on sustainability as a strategic priority. Part of this strategy may involve adapting their products, including labelling and product claims, to make them appear more attractive to consumers.

www.fieldfisher.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Life#Cma#Consumer Protection Law#Green#Environmental Protection#Cma#Environmental Claims#Government Targets#Retail Sectors#Businesses#Demand#Ascertainable Matters#Product#Comparisons#Caveats#Strategy#Draft Guidance#Interested Parties#Investor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

March and April 2021 Data Breach Roundup | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

Following on from a busy February, the number of data breaches in March and April continued to mount, with various different cases emerging in a variety of sectors. In March and April, there were a number of significant data breaches, including an incident where ‘vulnerable’ children’s details were posted by Birmingham City Council and a hefty fine handed to a major hotel bookings site for a delayed response to a breach of GDPR.
Economycoingeek.com

CoinGeek Zurich: Blockchain law and policy

The theme for CoinGeek Zurich has been on igniting the power of data and using the BSV enterprise blockchain to do so. To that end, many of the projects—both actual and potential—being discussed at the conference are massively disruptive. But what will the world’s governments make of this disruption? More specifically, what will legislators think of it?
Worldscottishlegal.com

Ireland: New legal partnerships spark concern over future of independent referral bar

Barristers and solicitors in Ireland will be able to form legal partnerships together under new legislation announced by ministers – despite concerns that the reforms will undermine the country’s independent referral bar. Justice Minister Heather Humphreys and minister of state James Browne today published the general scheme of the Courts...
BusinessApple Insider

EU says smarthome 'gatekeepers' like Apple may harm competition

The European Union has issued a preliminary report into smarthomes and the Internet of Things, saying that Apple, Google, and others could prove to be anticompetitive. As the European Commission waits on Apple's response to the charge of breaching EU competition law, it has separately been investigating smart homes. A preliminary report into the Internet of Things concludes that there may be anticompetitive practices from a small number of firms, including Apple.
Interneteureporter.co

Online privacy: the GDPR struggle.

2 years after the implementation of the GDPR, 45% of European internet users still do not feel confident in their internet privacy. While the vast majority of companies are still not being fined for failing to protect their customers' data, the intended purpose of the GDPR is beaten by the silly complexity to refusing to share our data, very often presented as a pop-up allowing you to check what you agree to share, many websites still do not even offer you the possibility to refuse all.
EuropeTorrentFreak

EU Warns People About the Risks and Damages of Piracy

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has launched a public awareness campaign, warning the public about the risks and damages of piracy. The campaign warns that people who pirate content or buy counterfeit goods put their health, safety, money, and privacy at risk. At the same time, people help fund organized crime including drug and human trafficking.
Energy Industryyourmoney.com

Halogen light bulbs to be banned from September

Halogen bulbs will be banned from being sold from September 2021, with fluorescent lightbulbs to follow from September 2023. This will both cut emissions and save consumers money on their energy bills. The government says the shift to LED bulbs will cut 1.26 million tonnes of CO2 – the equivalent...
Income TaxPosted by
KFI AM 640

You Can Get Up To $25,000 In Stimulus Checks, But You Have To Act Fast

It's been two months since millions of Americans received their third stimulus check, but at $1,400, it wasn't enough to help many of them. Fortunately, the stimulus check wasn't the only type of financial aid available in the American Rescue Plan relief package that became a law in March. For one thing, it also offers parents a way to get monthly checks thanks to the federal child tax credit. Also, homeowners struggling to pay their mortgages are be able to get help due to the Homeowners Assistance Fund in the plan. However, many of those facing financial dilemmas rent their homes, but there is help for them too, and some renters can actually receive up to $25,000.
Augusta, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Walmart Is Going Bagless July 1st

What? Walmart is going bagless? No bags at all? Yes. I have a friend who works in the Augusta store and I saw her post about it. This is an expansion of a pilot program Walmart did in Vermont last year that sounds like it did well. From what I...
Technologymyce.com

Imperva Launches Data Privacy Compliance Management Tool

IT security company Imperva recently released the Data Privacy designed to help enterprises comply with privacy laws, according to a released statement published on Globe Newswire. The new feature is included in the company’s Data Privacy offerings. The service is expected to help organizations protect their and their customer’s data,...
Businesslawstreetmedia.com

FTC Settles Deceptive Marketing and Lax Data Security Complaint With MoviePass

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced a proposed consent agreement with MoviePass Inc., its parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc., and two of Helios’s principals, Mitchell Lowe and Theodore Farnsworth, on Monday. The FTC’s complaint alleged that the defendants hindered MoviePass subscribers’ ability to use the service as advertised and failed to secure their personal data.
Wisconsin Statewisfarmer.com

DATCP announces 2021 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grant winners

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has announced 14 winners of this year's Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin Grants totaling $300,000. The department received 37 requests for funding totaling more than $1.3 million. The program aims to help Wisconsin producers better market their locally grown and processed products to consumers, especially those specially produced in Wisconsin, like hops, hazelnuts and other things. The program has provided nearly $2 million in funding since 2008.
Cell Phoneshelpnetsecurity.com

Most mobile finance apps vulnerable to data breaches

77% of financial apps have at least one serious vulnerability that could lead to a data breach, an Intertrust report reveals. This report comes at a time where finance mobile app usage has rapidly accelerated, with the number of user sessions in finance apps increasing by up to 49% over the first half of 2020. Over the same period, cyberattacks against financial institutions rose by 118%, according to VMware.
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

FTC Sends $172 Million in Refunds to Consumers Misled by Rent-To-Own Provider

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission is returning more than $172 million to consumers who overpaid for merchandise they purchased using rent-to-own plans provided by Progressive Leasing. More than two million consumers will receive refund checks. The FTC’s complaint against the company, filed in April 2020, alleged that Progressive...
Moviescyberscoop.com

MoviePass settles with the FTC over exposing private information, misleading consumers

Movie Pass sign. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for MoviePass) Defunct subscription service MoviePass won’t have to pay users for exposing their personal information, or for quietly blocking them from using the movie ticket service’s “one ticket per day” feature. The now-bankrupt company settled with the Federal Trade Commission Tuesday...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

EU privacy chief investigates use of US cloud services | #itsecurity | #infosec

The European Union’s (EU) privacy watchdog has opened two investigations into the use of US-based cloud services by European public sector organisations to see whether they are effectively protecting citizens’ personal data. The first investigation by the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) will look at the use of cloud services...
InternetTech Dirt

European Commission Betrays Internet Users By Cravenly Introducing Huge Loophole For Copyright Companies In Upload Filter Guidance

As a recent Techdirt article noted, the European Commission was obliged to issue "guidance" on how to implement the infamous Article 17 upload filters required by the EU's Copyright Directive. It delayed doing so, evidently hoping that the adviser to the EU's top court, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), would release his opinion on Poland's attempt to get Article 17 struck down before the European Commission revealed its one-sided advice. That little gambit failed when the Advocate General announced that he would publish his opinion after the deadline for the release of the guidance. The European Commission has finally provided its advisory document on Article 17 and, as expected, it contains a real stinker of an idea. The best analysis of what the Commission has done, and why it is so disgraceful comes from Julia Reda and Paul Keller on the Kluwer Copyright Blog. Although Article 17 effectively made upload filters mandatory, it also included some (weak) protections for users, to allow people to upload copyright material for legal uses such as memes, parody, criticism etc. without being blocked. The copyright industry naturally hates any protections for users, and has persuaded the European Commission to eviscerate them:
Fraud Crimescryptocoingossip.com

FTC: Consumers Lost $82 Million to Crypto Scams In 6 Months

While crypto prices rise, the amount lost to crypto scams keeps growing. Consumers reported losses of nearly $82 million to crypto scams between October 2020 and March 2021, according to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The $82 million loss is ten times the amount reported for the same six-month...
EconomyPosted by
Hays Post

FTC: $172M in refunds mailed to victims of rent-to-own deception

The Federal Trade Commission is returning more than $172 million to consumers who overpaid for merchandise they purchased using rent-to-own plans provided by Progressive Leasing. More than two million consumers will receive refund checks. The FTC’s complaint against the company, filed in April 2020, alleged that Progressive misled consumers about...