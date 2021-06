Stones Of Harlath is coming to Oculus Quest next week. The VR role-playing game (RPG) is listed in the Coming Soon section of the store now with a 10% discount for early orders. That takes it from its usual price of $9.99 down to $8.99. This is actually the first game in the Oculus Store on Quest to offer a pre-order option; other titles like Larcenauts and ForeVR Bowl are simply listed as ‘Coming Soon’. We’ve asked Facebook if any developer can now launch pre-order offers for their apps.