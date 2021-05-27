Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Jaxson Dart felt more comfortable each week throughout spring camp

Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 12 days ago

Tunnel Vision- Ryan Abraham and Jaxson dart discuss his relationship with Kedon Slovis and Miller Moss as well as his development in the Air Raid offense.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
208K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kedon Slovis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Raid Offense#American Football#Spring#Tunnel Vision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLOCRegister

Why USC QB Jaxson Dart feels confident after spring football

Jaxson Dart thought he was preparing for a Pac-12 Network interview as he sat down for a Zoom call. The fresh-faced USC quarterback, back home in Utah for the summer, didn’t think much about it. But when Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick of this year’s NFL draft, popped up...
NFL247Sports

USC QB Jaxson Dart wins Gatorade Player of the Year

On Tuesday Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence surprised USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart of Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon High School with the 2020-21 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award. In the above video USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham had a one-on-one interview with Dart to talk about winning the...
Los Angeles, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

UCLA football finishes spring camp happy to be healthy

LOS ANGELES — UCLA football coach Chip Kelly and the Bruins were able to finish out spring camp Thursday having avoided their biggest fear. With 116 players on the spring roster, the Bruins managed to avoid any serious injuries and expect to be a full-go health-wise for the start of summer camp on June 20.
College Sportsinsidepacksports.com

4-Star QB Commit MJ Morris: "I Felt So Comfortable And At Home"

Pace Academy (GA) four-star quarterback MJ Morris discusses his NC State commitment with Inside Pack Sports. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
College SportsCollege Football News

USC Trojans: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the USC season with what you need to know. USC Trojans College Football Preview 2021: Offense. – The offense should’ve been better. It’s hard to argue too much with an attack that rose up in the clutch time and again, and came within a game of an unbeaten Pac-12 championship season, but it struggled. It wasn’t consistent, it wasn’t explosive enough, and it put itself in a few too many holes it had to get out of.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Chip Kelly Assesses UCLA’s Spring Camp

The talk about returning experience for UCLA has been repeated ad nauseum…frequently in this space. Depth has also been a big topic during Spring. Developing younger players and integrating the transfers was high on the priority list. And certainly, being able to move the process along faster was significant, due to the experience of the roster. Did the Bruins hit on some of those? All of those? None of those? UCLA head coach Chip Kelly assesses Spring camp for us.
College Sportsdailybruin.com

Winners and losers of UCLA football’s spring camp

This post was updated May 28 at 4:11 p.m. Over a month after most programs packed it in for the offseason, the Bruins have finally wrapped up spring camp. UCLA football capped off its five-week spring practice schedule with a Spring Showcase on Thursday. There are now fewer than 100 days remaining until the regular season kicks off against Hawai’i at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 28, and roughly two months until preseason practices open up. With the Bruins preparing to take some time off, here are the ones who stood out the most in the 15 sessions open to the media – for better or for worse.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

PFF Projection: USC Finishes First in Pac-12

We’re less than three months away from USC’s home opener against San Jose State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which means preseason predictions are starting to pour in. According to Pro Football Focus, the USC Trojans are getting some pretty favorable projections. PFF released their projected division I conference...