On May 14, 2021 troopers out of SP Boston charged Taylor M. Klubek, 23, of Cheektowaga NY, with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Klubek was traveling on State Route 400 in the town of Elma when several motorists called 911 due to her erratic operation. Klubek exited SR-400 and was stopped by troopers on Maple Rd in the Town of Elma. Klubek told troopers she thought she was in Kenmore. The interviewing trooper detected the odor of alcohol coming from Klubek. After failing sobriety tests Klubek was taken into custody and transported to SP Boston where she provided a breath sample of .20% BAC. Klubek was processed for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and released on appearance tickets returnable to the town of Elma Court on 06/3/21 at 6:00 PM.