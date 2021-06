In order to meet the evolving needs of customers in today's digital-first world, brands need an agile CMS with five required capabilities. With the customer journey moving rapidly online, delivering better, more personalized digital experiences has become a team sport, bringing together stakeholders from across the organization and requiring a comprehensive digital experience platform (DXP). To meet customers' expectations for digital experiences, the foundation of this DXP has to be an agile content management system (CMS) that satisfies the needs of everyone involved in building, assembling and optimizing digital experiences.