It has been a strange season. Manchester City were eighth on Christmas Day but went on to win the title by 12 points. Manchester United lost six games at Old Trafford but remained unbeaten on the road. Liverpool didn’t taste defeat at Anfield for years but then proceeded to lose six games straight at their ground. Leicester spent more days in the top four than any other club but then finished fifth. And Arsenal ended the season with five wins in a row but still finished below Tottenham, who had a disappointing campaign despite having the player who both scored and set up more goals than any other in the league. Who could have predicted any of this? Not us, that’s for sure.