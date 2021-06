Besiktas vs Anadolu Efes Game 2 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The defending champions Anadolu Efes are hosting Besiktas at the Sinar Erdem Sport Salonu in Istanbul on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 12:30 ET in Game 2 of this Turkish BSL semifinal. Anadolu Efes destroyed their opponents in the opening game of the series by 19 points, leaving no doubt about who is the favorite to advance to the league finals. Anadolu Efes have only lost once in the Turkish league this season, while this loss ended Besiktas’ previous 8-game winning streak.