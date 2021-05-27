Cancel
Blackwater, MO

Flood Warning issued May 27 at 9:12AM CDT until May 30 at 4:50PM CDT by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

By National Weather Service
Cover picture for the articleThe Blackwater River at Valley City. * From late tonight to Sunday afternoon. * At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.7 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage just. afternoon. It will then...

Cooper County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 03:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Little Blue River near Lake City affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * From late tonight to late Wednesday night. * At 6:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 27.1 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Livestock in pastures along the river may be endangered. Extensive damage also occurs to cropland and pasture. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1am 1am 1am Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 13.2 Sun 6pm 21.0 26.9 25.2
Cooper County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cooper The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cooper County in central Missouri * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 334 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Otterville, or 12 miles east of Sedalia, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Otterville around 350 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cooper County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 11:17:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cooper THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COOPER COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.