After fans said that Cassie Randolph looked ‘completely different’ in a new photo, she set the record straight about rumors she had plastic surgery done. Cassie Randolph posted a photo of herself getting glammed up on May 22, and a lot of fans couldn’t get over how “different” she looked in the pic. While the comments section was flooded with complimentary messages, there were also a lot of fans asking what Cassie had done to her face to make it look “unrecognizable.” This was far from the first time that Cassie has been bombarded with questions about whether or not she had plastic surgery, and she finally addressed the speculation in a YouTube video on May 27.