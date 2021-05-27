Flood Warning issued May 27 at 1:20AM CDT until May 29 at 5:46PM CDT by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 04:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Little Blue River near Lake City affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Big Creek at Blairstown. * From late tonight to late Wednesday night. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 22.9 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1am 1am 1am Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 15.1 Sun 7pm 18.7 22.9 20.9