Blackwater, MO

Flood Warning issued May 27 at 1:20AM CDT until May 29 at 5:46PM CDT by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

By National Weather Service
abc17news.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a. the Blackwater River at Valley City. * From late tonight to Saturday afternoon. * At 12:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast…The river is...

abc17news.com
