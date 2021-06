Nearly three-fourths of people who recover from COVID-19 have at least one lingering symptom, according to a study published May 26 in Jama Network Open. Researchers at Stanford (Calif.) School of Medicine conducted a systematic review of 45 studies on long-term COVID-19 symptoms published between Jan. 1, 2020, and March 11. The research included 9,751 participants, 83 percent of whom had been hospitalized. Researchers defined persistent symptoms as those lasting for at least 60 days after diagnosis, symptom onset or hospitalization, or at least 30 days after recovery or discharge.