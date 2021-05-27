newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Meeting to discuss Georgia ballot review canceled

By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

ATLANTA — Citing newly filed motions, a judge has canceled a meeting to discuss logistical plans for a review of absentee ballots from Georgia's most populous county. Henry County Chief Judge Brian Amero last week agreed to unseal 147,000 mail ballots from Fulton County after a group of voters sued for access to look for evidence of fraud in last year's general election. He had scheduled a meeting Friday to discuss the specifics of the scanning and visual inspection of the ballots.

www.startribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Fulton County, GA
Elections
Fulton County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Race#Absentee Ballots#Board Of Elections#Court Hearing#State Court#Federal Elections#Republican#Fulton County Commission#Review#State Law#Voters#Chief Judge#Counterfeit Ballots#Motions#Democrat Joe Biden#Logistical Plans#Certification#Certified Months#Trump Supporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Georgia StateCBS 46

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Georgia Statecrossroadstoday.com

Georgia’s Lt. Governor won’t run again after taking on Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor, one of the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict false claims about fraud in the November presidential election, confirmed Monday as expected that he won’t seek reelection in 2022. Republican Geoff Duncan was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly oppose Trump’s claims, angering...
Georgia Statewtoc.com

Georgia Lt. Gov. Duncan won’t seek re-election in 2022

ATLANTA (WTOC) - Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan will not seek a second term in office. Duncan announced he won’t be running for re-election on Monday, and says he will turn his attention to build an organization called “GOP 2.0.”. “It always feels coldest right before the sun rises. I...
Georgia StateThomasville Times-Enterprise

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Week

Georgia lieutenant governor who clashed with Trump is foregoing re-election to focus on 'GOP 2.0'

The battle for the Republican Party's future is ongoing, and Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) aims to be a part of it, albeit in a different role. Duncan, who clashed with former President Donald Trump over the latter's false claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia's presidential election, announced Monday that he won't seek re-election next year and will instead focus his energy on building a national organization he is calling "GOP 2.0." "The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for lieutenant governor in 2017," Duncan said in a statement.
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

North Fulton’s Liz Hausmann back representing metro Atlanta on ACCG board

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been re-appointed to represent metro Atlanta’s counties in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. The ACCG advocates for Georgia’s counties to politicians and organizes trainings to help improve county services. ExploreGa. first lady speaks with Fulton leaders about human trafficking. Hausmann, who represents a...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Fulton County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Casey Seiler: The wages of falsehood

May 16—On Jan. 6, mere hours before an angry mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, the Times Union published a fact-check of the claims made by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik to justify her decision to vote against certification of the Electoral College votes of four states won by Joe Biden because of what she described as "serious questions."
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Duncan, a Trump critic, won’t run for reelection in 2022

Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan of Georgia on Monday announced that he won’t seek a second term in office in next year’s elections. Duncan, a vocal critic of former President Trump’s repeated efforts to reverse his razor-thin November election defeat in battleground Georgia to now-President Biden, said he’ll serve out his remaining 19 months in office but would also begin work toward "healing and rebuilding a Republican Party that is damaged but not destroyed."
Augusta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Fulton judge to hear lawsuit over Augusta-area court split

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A lawsuit challenging a plan to create a new judicial circuit covering Columbia County will be heard by a retired Fulton County judge. The Augusta Chronicle reports Senior Judge Gail S. Tusan was appointed to preside over the case on Wednesday after all the judges in the current Augusta Judicial Circuit recused themselves.
Georgia StatePosted by
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Allegedly Violated Georgia Tax Law By Claiming Two Permanent Residences

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has allegedly violated a Georgia tax law by claiming permanent residence at two different addresses. Greene allegedly filed two active homestead exemptions in her 2020 Georgia state tax documents, according to WSB-TV. A homestead exemption provides a large tax break for state residents, usually granting a $2,000 exemption from most county and school taxes.