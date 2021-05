UFC welterweight Colby Covington says that a potential matchup against George St-Pierre would have been an “extremely easy fight” for him. Covington is one of the best welterweight fighters in the UFC right now and GSP is, of course, one of the all-time greats ever in the 170lbs division. Although GSP is now 40 years old and retired, there have been rumors about him potentially fighting again for the last several years, with the most recent rumblings suggesting a matchup with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at a 165lbs catchweight.