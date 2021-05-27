Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasant Hill, MO

Flood Warning issued May 27 at 1:20AM CDT until June 1 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

By National Weather Service
abc17news.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a. the Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * At 12:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.4 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast…The river...

abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Pleasant Hill, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Flood Damage#Blue Hill#Cdt Thursday#Flood Stage#Blackwater River#Livestock#Cropland#Fall#Pastures#Extensive Damage#Blue Lick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Cass County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cass The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Eastern Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Cass County in west central Missouri Southern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lee`s Summit, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Paola, Spring Hill, Greenwood, Peculiar, Louisburg, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Cleveland, Freeman and Lake Annette. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cass County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 04:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Little Blue River near Lake City affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Big Creek at Blairstown. * From late tonight to late Wednesday night. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 22.9 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1am 1am 1am Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 15.1 Sun 7pm 18.7 22.9 20.9
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...