Tom Phillips Released By WWE

WWE made several releases from NXT on Wednesday including Jessamyn Duke and Vanessa Borne. “Hello friends, family, fans. Today, I got the call that I will no longer be a WWE superstar, which came as quite a shock to me considering all the work I’ve done these past eighteen months. First, I want to thank the WWE for the opportunity these past five years. It’s been a fun ride. I also want to give a huge shout out to all the people and fans who have supported me throughout my wrestling career. Your kind words never went unnoticed. To all of the haters and Twitter trolls, I want to thank you guys as well. You really motivated me and lit a fire within me. Just kidding. You people fucking suck. Be nice. It shouldn’t be that hard to be a decent human being to someone you don’t even know. I’m really excited for this next chapter of my life and really excited to be able to fully express myself. There are so many ‘do’s and don’t’ and faux pas in the wrestling business and I feel like I finally don’t have to worry about what Captain Insano said in 2007 or if another one of my visionary ideas is going to be given to someone else. I can just be myself. I have no hard feelings and no animosity, just a lot of good energy and love. I feel good walking into this next chapter and I hope you are all there to witness it. Oh, and one other thing that I am disappointed that I didn’t get to do in the WWE and that’s wrestle zombies. Shucks.”