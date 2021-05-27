Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston College Announces Plans For New Hoag Basketball Pavilion Practice Facility

By A.J. Black
Posted by 
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VugZI_0aDaUr7P00

On Thursday, Boston College announced plans for the building of the new Hoag Basketball Pavilion, a new basketball practice facility for men's and women's basketball. This announcement comes on the heels of a $15 million dollar donation from Jay and Mikey Hoag.

"We are most grateful for the generosity of Mikey and Jay Hoag on this transformational facility for our basketball programs,” said AD Pat Kraft. “From the first time I spoke to the Hoags, their love for Boston College was clearly evident. We can’t thank them enough for making this tremendous gift, which greatly enhances the future of both our men’s and women’s basketball programs and the student-athletes who will benefit from their new, state-of-the-art, home away from home.”

The biggest takeaways from the announcement are the details for the facility. First of all they announced it's location, which will be connected to Conte Forum. It will be "10,700-square-foot practice gym that will be fully dedicated to basketball, six courts, instructional areas, and a main court that replicates the Conte Forum competition court."

Also included will be "40,000 square feet of basketball-specific space and include a new, 1,400-square-foot nutrition center exclusively for basketball student-athletes, with facilities for hosting team dinners and events and study space."

Conditioning will also be a major part of the renovation. "2,220-square-foot strength and conditioning center that opens to the practice courts, a 1,400-square-foot sports medicine center that includes an underwater treadmill and plunge pools for student-athlete treatment and rehabilitation, and 2,100-square-foot locker rooms with dedicated lounges."

The construction of the Hoag Basketball Pavilion would be the latest in a series of athletic facility upgrades completed by the university. The Fish Field House a $52 million dollar football practice facility opened in 2018, the Harrington Athletic Village a new baseball/softball facility also opened in 2018, and most recently BC opened the Frates Center a 31,000 square foot baseball/softball center with indoor batting cages also opened.

The school released images of the new facility.

Also former Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond, now at UCLA, reacted to the news on Twitter.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles

