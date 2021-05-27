Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart receives the Gatorade Player of the Year Award

Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Tunnel Vision- Ryan Abraham talks to Jaxson Dart on his reaction to the award, his progression as a player and what Utah means to him.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
206K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Gatorade#Quarterback#Tunnel Vision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBig Cat Country

Trevor Lawrence surprises USC Commit Jaxson Dart with Gatorade POTY Award

In a surprise announcement, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence gave back in a big way, presenting USC commit quarterback Jaxson Dart with one of the more prestigious high school awards in the country, the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Award. Lawrence was selected first overall by the Jaguars...
Basketballarkansasrazorbacks.com

Wolfenbarger Named Arkansas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Incoming Hog freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger was named the Arkansas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, announced today. With her win in 2019-20, Wolfenbarger joins an elite club of multiple time winners, including Christyn Williams, Jordan Danberry, Tyler Scaife, Morgan Hook, Shekinna Stricklen, and Kelly Johnson. Sasha Goforth, who will play alongside Wolfenbarger this season, was the Gatorade Player in the state of Arkansas following the 2018-19 season.
NFLRiverside Press Enterprise

Why USC QB Jaxson Dart feels confident after spring football

Jaxson Dart thought he was preparing for a Pac-12 Network interview as he sat down for a Zoom call. The fresh-faced USC quarterback, back home in Utah for the summer, didn’t think much about it. But when Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick of this year’s NFL draft, popped up...
BasketballStar News Online

Ashley's Saniya Rivers three-peats as NC Gatorade Player of the Year

Saniya Rivers has done it again. For the third straight year, Rivers has been named the North Carolina Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The Ashley High School senior is the first girl to win state's highest honor three times. The 6-foot-1 senior guard led the Screaming Eagles to...
BasketballLake Charles American Press

PREP NOTEBOOK: Warren Gatorade Player of the Year

LaGrange senior Jeriah Warren was named recipient of the annual Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year award after helping the Gators win a second consecutive Class 4A state basketball championship. “The award, which honors not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Warriors’ Jordan Poole receives one second place vote for NBA’s Most Improved Player award

On Tuesday, the NBA began to announce the first set of awards for the 2020-21 season with the voting results for the league's Most Improved Player award. With 98 first-place votes, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle earned the Most Improved Player award for the 2020-21 season. While leading the Knicks to the playoffs, Randle averaged a career-best 24.1 points on 45.6% shooting from the field with 10.2 rebounds and six assists per contest.
Sportsamateurgolf.com

Stanford star Rachel Heck wins Annika Award as Player-of-Year

Stanford’s Rachel Heck was awarded the 2021 ANNIKA Award on Tuesday to conclude a jaw-dropping freshman year. The NCAA individual champion ended her decorated season with hardware she’d dreamt of hoisting before its start. “Every year, I would see the watch list come out and see all of the girls...
NBAyournewsnet.com

Julius Randle Most Improved Player of Year award

As the regular season is over, the league is starting to dish out the end of the season awards, Jordan Clarkson nabbed the sixth man of the year, now it's time to name the most improved player, and it's fitting to give it to a player that is part of arguably the most improved team this season.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Gators receivers and tight ends have a lot to live up to

The losses were huge following the 2020 season. No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft and the highest drafted tight end in NFL history Kyle Pitts was a monster part of what made the passing game tick in 2020. So was first round draft pick Kadarius Toney. Trevon Grimes ended up as an undrafted free agent acquisition but was a big part of the passing game as well. With all of that gone I found it a little surprising that the Gator group of receivers and tight ends in 2021 were the third ranked group in the SEC by Athlon Sports magazine and also listed by the same publication as the No. 7 group nationally.