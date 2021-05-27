USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart receives the Gatorade Player of the Year Award

The losses were huge following the 2020 season. No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft and the highest drafted tight end in NFL history Kyle Pitts was a monster part of what made the passing game tick in 2020. So was first round draft pick Kadarius Toney. Trevon Grimes ended up as an undrafted free agent acquisition but was a big part of the passing game as well. With all of that gone I found it a little surprising that the Gator group of receivers and tight ends in 2021 were the third ranked group in the SEC by Athlon Sports magazine and also listed by the same publication as the No. 7 group nationally.