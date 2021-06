Background: Full name is Jordan X Davis. Son of Shay Allen. Mother had him when she was 24 and raised him as a single parent. Making Jordan and his Mom extremely close with a special relationship. Started off as a basketball ball player in high school where he attended Hopewell high but transferred to a better basketball school on Mallard Creek. Where he started playing football for the power house high school. Playing both offensive and defensive lineman. Committed to Georgia on November 11th 2017. As a 3 star recruit and the 424th player in the country was recruited by many schools to play offensive lineman. Lost his grandmother a few years back. Didn’t become a full time player n the line until his Sophomore season, Chose to return to school after many believe he would come out for the 2021 NFL draft. Stating he has unfinished business. Major in public relations.