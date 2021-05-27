Mailbag: In strong support of Dr. Fauci
This letter is in strong support of Dr. Anthony Fauci. I'm amazed (but not surprised) at the abuse this honest man has endured from what is affectionately known as the "goat roper community", including our recent "goat-roper-in-chief" deplorable in our White House. I've written before about the abuse truth tellers usually receive by those who think truth is only truth when it conforms to their likes, dislikes, preconceived notions, emotional attachments, beliefs (up to and including deeply held convictions), mythologies, stereotypes, prejudices, etc. (Cf. Al Gore, Gov. Kate Brown et.al.)