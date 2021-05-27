newsbreak-logo
Mailbag: In strong support of Dr. Fauci

Democrat-Herald
 3 days ago

This letter is in strong support of Dr. Anthony Fauci. I'm amazed (but not surprised) at the abuse this honest man has endured from what is affectionately known as the "goat roper community", including our recent "goat-roper-in-chief" deplorable in our White House. I've written before about the abuse truth tellers usually receive by those who think truth is only truth when it conforms to their likes, dislikes, preconceived notions, emotional attachments, beliefs (up to and including deeply held convictions), mythologies, stereotypes, prejudices, etc. (Cf. Al Gore, Gov. Kate Brown et.al.)

News Break
Politics
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci gives address to Emory graduates

ATLANTA - Not all graduates of Emory College of Arts and Sciences are future medical professionals or scientists, majors in biology or chemistry. However, the commencement address from the nation's most prominent infectious disease expert was inclusive and applicable to the musicians, statisticians and other graduates had a message for everyone.
Sciencefox61.com

Dr. Fauci: Reasonable for businesses to keep masks

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top infectious disease expert is acknowledging “confusion” after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most instances, even indoors. Dr. Anthony Fauci tells ABC News, “The problem and the issue is that we don’t...
Scienceohionewstime.com

Dr. Fauci discusses the potential origin of COVID-19

He emphasized how the virus is believed to be of animal origin, but said that “it could have been something else and we need to find it.”. Washington — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the best immunologist who led the COVID-19 response in the United States, said he was “not sure” that the deadly virus had occurred naturally, and further investigated its origin. Encouraged.
Healthhivplusmag.com

40 Years Later, Dr. Fauci Reflects on the First Reports of AIDS

For some, realizing that June marks the 40th anniversary of the first HIV/AIDS cases in the United States will be an astonishing reminder for all that has been lost. I did a column, not too long ago, about the AIDS Memorial on Instagram, and I continue to follow that page. It’s a daily reminder of heartbreaking stories about the lives of lovers, partners, best friends, sons, brother, uncles, and mixed among them daughters, moms, sisters and aunts, all who succumbed to the disease.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shared the Best News Yet

Is the COVID-19 pandemic actually nearing the end here in America? If anyone would know, it would be Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In an interview with Yasmeen Abutaleb, a health policy reporter with The Washington Post, for a Washington Post Live event, the expert shared 8 insights that every American should read. So read on—and to make sure you're feeling OK, don't miss our special report: Sure Signs COVID's Affecting Your Body Even After Vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Three Words Everyone Should Hear

In just a few short months, the United States went from being in the depths of the worst surge of COVID-19 infections thus far in the pandemic to one of the lowest infection rates. However, that didn't happen by coincidence. At the 6th Annual Hemispheric Security Conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases revealed the secret to turning things around and also warned that the war against the deadly virus isn't over yet. Read on to heart what he had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Six Words That Could End the Pandemic

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is so close yet so far, with more than 50% of Americans having received at least one vaccine—but some of the rest hesitant to get one at all. That may mean we're stuck with this virus forever…unless minds can be changed. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on MSNBC to discuss how we can come together and defeat coronavirus. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 98 Symptoms To Watch For Even After Vaccination.
Public Healthrepublicbroadcasting.org

Dr Fauci, The 30 Families, Covid And The Great Reset

David Schwartzkopf who used to be the CEO of Kissinger Associates wrote Superclass in 2006. In the book he revealed that our world is ruled by 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions. Dr Anthony Fauci is probably the best example of a Minion we could have. It was Dr Fauci...
Minoritieskhn.org

Racism Has ‘Undeniable’ Impact On Health Disparities, Fauci Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that the covid pandemic has highlighted how racism negatively affects health outcomes for African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans. Separately, the Indian covid variant is found in Maine, a study shows most kids with covid don't get a fever, and authorities accept covid is airborne. AP:...
Public HealthWLTX.com

Dr. Fauci: Booster COVID vaccines may depend on variants

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says vaccinated Americans would “not necessarily” need to get booster shots this fall for further protection from COVID-19. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told CBS “This Morning” on Friday that scientists would be tracking data on the virus and possible variants. He says it was still “possible” an additional shot would be needed later this year to ward off possible infection.
U.S. Politicswsgw.com

Transcript: Dr. Anthony Fauci on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, airing Sunday, May 16, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. JOHN DICKERSON: Now we turn to the coronavirus pandemic and President Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Good morning, Dr. Fauci. CHIEF...
Public HealthWrcbtv.com

Dr. Fauci says public is 'misinterpreting' latest CDC mask guidance

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said many Americans are "misinterpreting" the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest guidance advising that fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks in most cases. In an interview with Axios, Fauci told the news organization's co-founder Mike Allen that the new federal...
Science9News

Dr. Fauci 'not convinced' coronavirus developed naturally

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top immunologist who lead the COVID-19 response in the United States, said he's "not convinced" that the deadly virus was naturally developed and encouraged further investigation into its origins. During a Poynter event earlier this month, Fauci was asked by PolitiFact managing editor Katie...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Jason Chaffetz calls on Biden to 'fire' Dr. Fauci: 'His time has come and gone'

Chief medical advisor to the president Dr. Anthony Fauci needs to be "fired," Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz said on Monday. "They’ve lost all of their credibility and when there really is something to be listened to, I don’t think people are going to listen to them," Chaffetz told Fox News "Outnumbered." Adding that Fauci is "more interested in doing media relations than looking at the actual science."