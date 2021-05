Each driver is scored out of ten with the rating being heavily weighted on their race day performance. Qualifying performance holds less weight when deciding the ratings. Verstappen did what he had to do in the principality to get his championship challenge back on track. With Lewis Hamilton only managing seventh on the grid, Verstappen knew it was the perfect chance to gain ground in the race for the title. Charles Leclerc’s failure to start the race ensured it was a comfortable afternoon for the Red Bull driver. Despite getting a worse start than Valtteri Bottas, the Dutchman was able to maintain the lead into Turn 1 and from then on, he was dominant.