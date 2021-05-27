WWE Scrapped Plans For SmackDown Women’s Title Program

Natalya told Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast that she was supposed to start a feud with Sasha Banks over the SmackDown Women’s Championship earlier this year. “I was supposed to go into a rivalry with Sasha Banks earlier this year and everything changed when Bianca won the Rumble. I was so excited about wrestling Sasha because I think she’s one of the greatest women’s wrestlers in the world, if not the best. TJ said to me, ‘You and Tamina need to be a team. You would be perfect together.’ He pulled up a picture and showed the family history, Owen with Yokozuna, the Headshrinkers, the Bulldogs, the Hart Foundation. ‘Look at all the greatness your families have done together. You guys should be a team. You should pitch it.’ I went from being sad not working Sasha because I had all these ideas and we were training together and Sasha lit this fire in me. Then I had this new fire in me of teaming with Tamina. TJ was the inspiration behind it.