Mailbag: Conservatives must oppose the Big Lie
I wish that it would be hyperbolic to say that American Democracy is in danger, but I don't believe it is. The 2020 Presidential election was not stolen. There was no wide spread voter fraud. It is an accusation backed not by proof, but only by Trump's lies. His lawyers could win only one of over 60 lawsuits and it was overturned by the state supreme court. Republican officials who I'm sure wanted badly to certify the votes for Trump, refused to destroy our electoral process. Trump begged the Georgia Secretary of State to "find" just enough votes for him to win Georgia.democratherald.com