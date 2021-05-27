Backstage Update On Finn Balor’s WWE NXT Future

The Demon was used to great effect during Finn Balor's first NXT run, but it soon became apparent that while using that gimmick, he'd almost certainly never lose. That trope carried over to the main roster, but WWE really dropped the ball on this monstrous persona on RAW and SmackDown, and it felt like a gimmick that was primarily used to sell merchandise. Since returning to NXT, Balor has focused more on being The Prince than The Demon, but does the demonic character have a future in the company?