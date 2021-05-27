Cancel
WWE

Backstage Update On Finn Balor’s WWE NXT Future

By Andrew Ravens
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinn Balor has dropped back-to-back losses to Karrion Kross with the WWE NXT Title on the line, which has led to fans wondering what his future holds on the brand. “Regarding Finn Balor: I’m told members of the RAW creative team have asked for him for months now. No edict has come down from the top yet yanking him from Orlando. The NXT crew adores Balor so unless the main roster has major plans for him, I’d think he’s OK where he is.”

Finn Balor
Karrion Kross
