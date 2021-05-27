Racing Report 5-27-21: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Fan Vote Heats Up

Track: Circuit of the Americas, 20-turn, 3.426-mile road course. Event: Toyota Tundra 225 (42 laps, 143 miles) Deegan started the road course race from the 28th spot after qualifying this morning at Circuit of the Americas. By the end of the first stage, Deegan was up to the 21st position and reported her Monster Energy F-150 was tight in the center under the rainy conditions. She pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help loosen her truck up. Unfortunately, the rookie driver received a penalty for a crew member over the wall too soon and was forced to start at the rear of the field for Stage 2.