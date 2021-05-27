Cancel
Racing Report 5-27-21: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Fan Vote Heats Up

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway is only weeks away and the race for the Fan Vote is heating up. Currently, the top-five vote-getters for the June 13 event are, in alphabetical order: Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford; Matt DiBenedetto of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford; Erik Jones of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet; Daniel Suarez of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet; and No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota driver Bubba Wallace.

