Racing Report 5-27-21: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Fan Vote Heats Up
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway is only weeks away and the race for the Fan Vote is heating up. Currently, the top-five vote-getters for the June 13 event are, in alphabetical order: Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford; Matt DiBenedetto of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford; Erik Jones of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet; Daniel Suarez of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet; and No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota driver Bubba Wallace.wesb.com