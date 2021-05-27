newsbreak-logo
GOP governors say lockdowns in liberal states caused migration to red states

By Emily Jacobs
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drawn out and restrictive lockdowns in blue states have pushed many to move themselves and their families to red states, a group of GOP governors told Fox News. Speaking to host Sean Hannity at a town hall for Republican governors Wednesday night, the group of six leaders from Arizona, Florida, Iowa, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Tennessee said that each were seeing new residents flood their states to escape liberal policies that prevented re-openings.

Related
MinoritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Finally Step Up and Smack Down Texas Jim Crow Law

In a dramatic surprise, Texas Democrats stopped the GOP’s latest and lowest voter suppression effort at the eleventh hour (literally – the session was adjourned at 11pm Monday night). They used tricks, stunts, and gambits. They chased the headlines, and grabbed them. Democrats, this is how you do it. For...
Texas StatePosted by
WRAL News

Texas Democrats Stymie GOP Voting Bill, for Now

Democrats in the Texas Legislature staged a dramatic, late-night walkout Sunday night to force the failure of a sweeping Republican overhaul of state election laws. The move, which deprived the session of the minimum number of lawmakers required for a vote before a midnight deadline, was a stunning setback for state Republicans who had made a new voting law one of their top priorities.
Texas StateWorld Socialist Web Site

Texas Republicans set to pass voting restriction bill

The Texas Senate passed a bill Sunday morning that will further restrict voting rights in the state ranked as the most restrictive in the US in a recent study by Northern Illinois University. As of this writing, the Texas House of Representatives was poised to approve the bill and Republican Governor Greg Abbott was expected to sign it into law before the end of the day.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

‘We should be very worried’: Top Arizona election official sounds alarm over GOP’s war against democracy

Two-hundred-and-eight days after Joe Biden became just the second Democrat presidential candidate to win Arizona’s electoral votes since 1948, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is still getting death threats.Ms Hobbs, 51, has had to travel with a 24-hour security detail since 7 May, when Governor Doug Ducey assigned Department of Public Safety officers to protect her following her multiple threatening phone calls. One caller asked what she was wearing that day to ensure that she’d be “easy to get”. Another incident involved a videographer from the far-right conspiracy website The Gateway Pundit chasing her and an aide. She also...
Arizona Stateheraldcourier.com

Arizona governor wants budget, vetoes bills to make point

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is tired of waiting for the Legislature to send him a state budget package and made his point Friday by vetoing a series of bills and saying he would sign no more until he gets a spending plan for the coming year. The...
Politicsthewestsidegazette.com

Republican Civil War Erupts As Arizona Officials Audit 2020 Ballots

The first-ever audit of the 2020 presidential vote in Maricopa County, Arizona has set off a civil war that pits the Republican-led state senate against Democratic Party officials in charge of supervising statewide elections and also against the Republican officials who dominate Maricopa County. Meanwhile, similar audits are starting this...
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Mike Lindell Vows 'Deep Investigation' of Doug Ducey and Brian Kemp After GOP Governor's Meeting Ejection

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced a "deep investigation" of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Friday. Lindell blamed the GOP governors for his ejection from a Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting earlier this week. During an appearance on The David J. Harris Jr. Show podcast, Lindell said that he was now spending "millions of dollars" on private investigations of Kemp and Ducey, while insisting that both were "compromised."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

9 Republicans not named Trump who could run in 2024

A growing number of Republicans are already jockeying ahead of 2024 as they await former President Trump ’s decision on another possible White House run. While Trump has not confirmed whether he will launch a third presidential bid, he has repeatedly teased the idea since losing the election in 2020.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Senate GOP blocks Jan. 6 commission

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked a proposal to create an independent 9-11 style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, dismissing the Democrat-led push as a purely political exercise. The proposal failed to win the 60 votes needed to clear a GOP filibuster. The 54-35 vote...
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘Tyranny’: Idaho governor repeals lieutenant’s mask mandate ban

The Republican governor of Idaho has repealed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates that was issued by his lieutenant governor while he was out of the state. Brad Little called Janice McGeachin’s action “an irresponsible, self-serving political stunt” and an example of the government “tyranny” she claimed to oppose. McGeachin,...
Electionsfloridianpress.com

DeSantis: “Lockdowns” Turned Democrats into Republicans

This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took part in a Republican Governors Association town hall on Fox News. After a surge of people has moved from states like New York to Florida, the Gov. DeSantis assessed that “lockdowns” have turned Democrats into Republicans. He also shared that those people are disregarding the “phony narratives” from the mainstream media regarding how the Sunshine State, and he also estimated that “they’re registering as Republicans overwhelmingly.”