PARMA, Italy (AP) — Serena Williams has accepted a wild-card invitation to play at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma starting this weekend. The move came immediately after Williams lost in straight sets to Nadia Podoroska at the Italian Open in her first match in nearly three months. Williams acknowledged after the defeat that maybe she does “need a few more matches.” Williams is preparing for the French Open. The clay-court Grand Slam starts at the end of the month. Venus Williams also accepted a wild-card invitation. The clay-court event in Parma was added to the calendar amid the coronavirus pandemic.