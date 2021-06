As you dive into tonight’s finale, you have to be prepared for a Chicago Med season 7 over at NBC. It’s happening, and it is a matter of waiting for it. With that in mind, let’s start thinking about what the future holds! A Chicago Med season 7 will officially premiere when we get around to the fall — more than likely, September or October. We’ll find out a specific premiere date when we get a little bit closer to it airing. More than likely, the announcement for all three Chicago shows will be made during the summer.